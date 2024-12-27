Olive Oil Market projected to surpass US$19.049 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.08%

The olive oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% over the forecast period, reaching a market size of US$19.049 billion in 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As per a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the olive oil market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.08% between 2025 and 2030 to reach an amount of US$19.049 billion in 2030.Olive oil is widely recognized as a versatile oil extracted from the fleshy part of the ripe fruits of the olive tree, Olea europaea. It is a clear yellow to golden yellow oily liquid that varies between varieties in having a greenish cast. It is olive oil produced in almost every territory where olives are being grown, flavored according to the estate and fruit ripeness. Uses are culinary most often, especially canned fish preservation, the textile industry, toilet preparations and cosmetics, the pharmaceutical industry; castile soap, and lubricant. Its quality and characteristics largely depend on the olive variety and ripeness at production methods. Further, they are also commonly used in Mediterranean cuisine and salad dressing.In addition, the growing health consciousnesses, versatile food service applications, use in cosmetics and personal care products, and expanding retail avenues fuel the olive oil market. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of their health benefits, such as high monounsaturated fats and antioxidants found in olive oil. The popular Mediterranean diet which is rich in olive oils is globally acceptance due to health benefits like reduced heart disease, stroke occurrence, and types of cancer. The added value of olive oil and excellent flavor enhancement is what encourages food service market utilization.With the emergence of the olive oil market, many market players are launching products and technologies to attract customers. For instance, in May 2023, Pompeian, the most popular olive oil brand in America, launched its Made Easy Olive Oil collection which offers four new cooking olive oils with simple guidelines for usage.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/olive-oil-market By product type, the olive oil market globally can be classified into virgin oil, refined oil, and pomace oil. Virgin olive oil is most likely to capture the global market predominantly because of its good quality and health benefits, as well as its increasing preference for natural products among consumers. Antioxidants and monounsaturated fats, as well as vitamins, contribute to taking care of the heart as well as reducing inflammation, and promoting improved functions of the brain. Additionally, it has a natural and distinct taste and aroma, rendering it quite a favorite in cooking and salad dressings.The olive oil market is segmented by production into physical/mechanical and chemical. For producing the high-quality, most natural olive oil available in the market with minimum processing, the physical/mechanical production segment is expected to dominate the market of olive oil. Besides quality, the driving features for demand include the natural preference of consumers towards products and the perceptions of health benefits derived from olive oil use by consumers. For instance, Cold press retains the natural flavor and aroma besides unto nutritional properties of olives better than the chemical process. People would pay extra for the traditional physical olive oil.The olive oil market is divided distribution into offline and online. Over the years, various offline distribution channels have been formed such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Their infrastructure has aided in developing a stronger market presence for olive oil from these channels, while consumer preference for moving nearer products and the wider availability of products have made these channels more appealing to consumers. Different brands and different varieties available to customers fit well into their preferences and budgets, hence making purchases of olive oil easier for them.The olive oil market is segmented by industry, retail households, food and beverage industry, HoReCa Industry (Hotels, restraurants, and Catering), and others. Retail households probably contributed most to the growth in the olive oil market through increased health awareness and an expanding number of Mediterranean diets. Some of the attributes of this increase are the health-proven benefits of olive oil, such as reduced risks of heart diseases as well as implications on cholesterol levels, the ability to play versatile roles in cooking, and the increasingly health-conscious consumers. Olive oil is also gaining growth in cooking, baking, and salad dressings.Based on geography, the North American region of the olive oil market is growing significantly. Increased health consciousness, the growing popularity of Mediterranean cuisine, increased disposable incomes, and strong retail activity are factors that have contributed to this growth. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the health benefits associated with the use of olive oils such as heart-healthiness and inflammatory-reducing factors. The North American market is well connected through strong retail infrastructure catering to making an easy variety of olive oil brands available to consumers.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the olive oil market have been covered as Avril Group, Albert Heijn, Deoleo, Sovena, Borges, Minerva, Gallo, Urzante, Mercaoleo.The market analytics report segments the olive oil market as follows:• By Product Typeo Virgin Oilo Refined Oilo Pomace Oil• By Productiono Physical/ Mechanicalo Chemical• By Distributiono Offline• Supermarkets• Hypermarkets• Otherso Online• By Industryo Retail Householdso Food and Beverage Industryo HoReCa Industry (Hotels, Restaurants, and Catering)o Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Australiao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Avril Group• Albert Heijn• Deoleo• Sovena• Borges• Minerva• Gallo• Urzante• MercaoleoExplore More Reports:• Krill Oil Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/krill-oil-market • Palm Oil Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/palm-oil-market • Global Edible Oils Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-edible-oils-market

