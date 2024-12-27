Rooter-Man SC Now Offers Annual Backflow Testing

Rooter-Man SC offers backflow testing in Charleston, complementing plumbing services like inspections and emergency drain clearing for homes and businesses.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial customers in and around Charleston, South Carolina have learned to trust Rooter-Man SC with their plumbing repair and maintenance needs. As the organization looks for new ways to provide the full scope of services that their customers need, backflow testing is an obvious candidate for a new service. In most cases, backflow testing is required on an annual basis, and adding a certified backflow tester to their team gives Rooter-Man SC the ability to be even more of a one-stop shop for commercial plumbing services Backflow testing ensures that waste water, as well as soil and other debris from broken water pipes, is not flowing “backwards” across pipe connections into the public clean water system. A certified tester takes samples of water near these connections to determine whether there is any foreign debris. The tester also examines backflow prevention devices that may be installed at cross connections to make sure they are functioning properly.To become a backflow tester, a technician must attend a four-day course that covers the responsibilities, devices, testing procedures, and other details related to backflow testing, as well as hands-on practice for the students to demonstrate capability before offering the service to the public. In addition, every three years the technician must be recertified through a brief process.Bear Huggins, who recently joined the Rooter-Man SC team, has achieved a number of certifications and plans to attend an advanced repair class next year. These skills equip Bear with the ability to not only provide exceptional service in the field to Rooter-Man SC’s customers, but also to help lead the company in areas of strategy, organization, new equipment purchases, and recruitment of new team members to make the organization stronger in the coming generations.The backflow testing certification is an important asset for Bear Huggins and for the entire team, and represents just one step that Rooter-Man SC is taking to make critical plumbing services available to both residential and commercial clients throughout the Lowountry with trusted, proven skills.Rooter-Man SC dispatches expert, courteous technicians throughout the greater Charleston, South Carolina region, including Summerville, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant, to resolve plumbing emergencies and to inspect systems that are showing symptoms of damage or age. Homeowners and property managers can contact Rooter-Man SC to request a consultation through their website at www.rootermansc.com , or by phone at 843-402-7799. On the website, customers can learn more about the services offered and read real reviews from satisfied customers.

