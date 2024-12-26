MPD Investigating Fairlawn Avenue Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Thursday, December 26, 2024, at approximately 12:31 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene. After finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Lamar Edmonds of no fixed address.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24199346