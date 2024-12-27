Genital Warts Treatment Market 2034: FDA Approvals, Clinical Trials, Therapies, Medication, Companies by DelveInsight

Genital Warts Treatment Market

Genital Warts Companies are Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Verrica Pharmaceutical, Novan, Graceway Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, MediGene, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Genital Warts Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Genital Warts, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Genital Warts market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), China, and Japan.

The Genital Warts market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Genital Warts market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Genital Warts treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Genital Warts market.

Some facts of the Genital Warts Market Report are:

• The Genital Warts market size was valued ~USD 860 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• Key Genital Warts Companies: Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, Tamir Biotechnology (Orgenesis), Verrica Pharmaceutical, Novan, Inc., Graceway Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Novartis, MediGene, Anaconda Pharma, G&E Herbal Biotechnology , pHion Therapeutics, KinoPharma, Cassiopeia, Innovax, and others

• Key Genital Warts Therapies: Imiquimod, Veregen (Polyphenon E), Onconase, VP-102, SB207, NVN1000, Aldara, imiquimod cream, Polyphenon E, AP611074, and others

• The Genital Warts market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Genital Warts pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Genital Warts market dynamics.

• In 2023, there were 860,000 reported incident cases of genital warts across the 7MM. This number is projected to undergo significant changes by 2034.

• In 2023, approximately 547,000 new cases of genital warts were reported in the United States.

• In the United States, when the incident population of genital warts was categorized by anatomical location in 2023, there were nearly 257,000 cases reported, representing the highest number of cases. This was followed by approximately 164,000 cases with unspecified locations and 84,000 cases for the cervix.

• In the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest number of incident cases of genital warts, with about 75,000 cases, followed by France and the UK, each with around 55,000 cases. Projections suggest a significant change in these numbers by 2034.

• In 2023, Japan reported approximately 37,000 incident cases of genital warts, making it the lowest among the 7MM. This number is anticipated to decline further by 2034.

• In Japan, the number of males diagnosed with genital warts exceeds that of females. In 2023, there were approximately 15,000 reported cases among females, compared to around 22,000 cases in the male population.

Genital Warts Overview

Genital warts (also known as anogenital warts, condyloma acuminata, and condylomas) are benign proliferative lesions. Certain human papillomavirus (HPV) strains are responsible for genital warts causes. Genital warts (GWs) can be detected on the exterior of the genitals and are spread through sexual contact with someone who already has them. The common genital warts symptoms include swelling in the genital area, bleeding with intercourse, itching or discomfort in the genital area, and others.

Genital Warts Market

The Genital Warts market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Genital Warts market trends by analyzing the impact of current Genital Warts therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Genital Warts market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Genital Warts market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Genital Warts market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Genital Warts Epidemiology

The Genital Warts epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Genital Warts patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Genital Warts market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Genital Warts Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Genital Warts drugs recently launched in the Genital Warts market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Genital Warts market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Genital Warts Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Genital Warts market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Genital Warts Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

• VP-102: Verrica Pharmaceuticals

• Ranpirnase (RanTop): Tamir Biotechnology

• Berdazimer sodium (SB 206): Novan Inc.

Genital Warts Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Genital Warts Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Genital Warts treatment markets in the upcoming years are Medicis Pharmaceuticals, Aresus Pharma, AbbVie, Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Tamir Biotechnology, Novan Inc., Cassiopea, Orgenesis, and others

Genital Warts Report Key Insights

1. Genital Warts Patient Population

2. Genital Warts Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Genital Warts Market

4. Genital Warts Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Genital Warts Market Opportunities

6. Genital Warts Therapeutic Approaches

7. Genital Warts Pipeline Analysis

8. Genital Warts Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Genital Warts Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Genital Warts Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Genital Warts Market Overview at a Glance

5. Genital Warts Disease Background and Overview

6. Genital Warts Patient Journey

7. Genital Warts Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Genital Warts Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Genital Warts Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Genital Warts Treatment

11. Genital Warts Marketed Products

12. Genital Warts Emerging Therapies

13. Genital Warts Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Genital Warts Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Genital Warts Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Genital Warts Market

18. Genital Warts Market Drivers

19. Genital Warts Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

