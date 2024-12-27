More defibs available to save lives in 2025

South Australians will have access to life-saving equipment in a cardiac emergency in more locations across the state from the start of the new year thanks to nation-leading legislation passed by the State Government.

Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) will become mandatory in relevant State Government owned buildings, facilities, and emergency service vehicles from 1 January 2025, under the Automated External Defibrillator (Public Access) Act 2022.

This includes public primary and secondary schools, the State Library and venues such as Coopers Stadium, Adelaide Entertainment Centre and Adelaide Convention Centre.

Over 2,000 additional AEDs have been ordered to ensure compliance with the Australia-first legislation – first introduced by Frank Pangallo MLC and then adopted by the Malinauskas Labor Government - which aims to increase community access to AEDs in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Signage will be installed near the AED and outside the building or facility, to ensure the community is aware the device is available. AEDs require no training and can be used by anyone who recognises the signs of a cardiac arrest.

When someone suffers a cardiac arrest, they may collapse, have an irregular heartbeat and stop breathing normally.

In a cardiac emergency, the first priorities are to call Triple Zero (000) and start chest compressions. The emergency call-taker will be able to provide directions to a nearby AED if one is required.

Every minute defibrillation and CPR is delayed to a person suffering a cardiac arrest, their chance of survival decreases by 10 per cent.

From 1 January 2026, AEDs will also become mandatory in all prescribed vehicles, including trains, trams and public buses, as well as all remaining in scope buildings and facilities, such as universities, libraries, sporting facilities, community centres, theatres, swimming pools and other public buildings.

The Automated External Defibrillators (Public Access) Regulations 2024 provide additional clarity for owners of buildings and facilities regarding requirements for implementation, including placement and installation of AEDs, the maximum number of AEDs required in a building or facility, and how to calculate publicly accessible floor area.

AED pads need to be replaced after every use, with SA Ambulance Service (SAAS) offering reimbursements for non-government organisations when the AED is used in the community.

Eligible not-for-profit community or sporting organisations can apply for grants of $1,000 per location to assist with the cost of purchasing an AED for their building or facility, with the next round of applications opening from Monday 3 February 2025 to Wednesday 30 April 2025.

To be eligible, the not-for-profit organisations must be in South Australia and meet certain criteria, such as having an active Australian Business Number (ABN).

There were 161 successful applicants in the first public round of the AED Grants Program in early 2024, with 55 per cent going to organisations with members aged 45 years and above, and 15 per cent going to organisations benefitting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

Having more defibrillators in state-owned buildings and facilities across South Australia will save lives. And anyone can use a defib – no training is required, the defib will talk you through the steps to take.

Every minute matters in an emergency, and it could be the difference between life and death.

This is why our Government has supported this important legislation. These laws are world leading and will help to save lives. It will also work together with the GoodSAM system we have rolled out which will include the locations of public defibrillators.

Attributable to Martin Radcliffe, Chief Executive Officer, Adelaide Venue Management

The safety and wellbeing of all visitors to AVM venues – such as Coopers Stadium – is absolutely paramount.

We must be prepared for every eventuality and have vital life-saving equipment, such as Automated External Defibrillators, in as many locations as possible.

AVM and its venue partners welcome this new nation-leading legislation, as I am sure do all those choosing to perform and enjoy themselves at our venues.

Attributable to Dr Christian Verdicchio, Chief Executive Officer, Heart Support Australia

Heart Support Australia commends the SA Government and the Hon Frank Pangallo for passing this vital piece of legislation that will no doubt save lives in the years to come.

The chances of surviving a cardiac arrest without a defibrillator are negligible, but with an AED being used it significantly increases their chances of survival.

I hope that with this legislation and government grants on offer, that sporting clubs in particular will take advantage of this and ensure that their committee, coaches, and volunteers are trained and prepared in case an emergency were to take place and that the AED is appropriately accessible.

With this legislation taking effect, I hope it continues to raise awareness of heart disease and that more people young and old get screened for heart disease and prevent a serious cardiac event taking place that requires the AED in the first place.