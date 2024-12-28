Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC, Secures Victory in Fee Arbitration Case

State Bar Arbitration Panel Confirms BACL’s Billing Practices Were Ethical and Necessary, Awarding Additional Compensation to the Firm

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC (“BACL”), a prominent criminal defense law firm, has successfully prevailed in a fee arbitration case, Case No. 24-A-035. The decision, rendered by the State Bar of California’s Mandatory Fee Arbitration Program, affirmed that BACL’s billing practices in a complex criminal matter were ethical, reasonable, and necessary given the complexity of that case, while awarding additional compensation to the firm.The arbitration panel, which included a prominent and seasoned ethics and billing expert, unanimously concluded that the entirety of the fees charged by BACL were earned and reasonable. The panel also award BACL $16940.41 in billed, but unpaid fees and costs. The panel’s findings confirmed that the firm acted with transparency and integrity throughout its representation of the client, rejecting the client’s allegations to the contrary.A Carefully Reasoned DecisionThe client, who initially alleged that the firm charged excessive and improper fees, was represented by BACL in a high-stakes criminal proceeding involving 66 felony counts. Notwithstanding the client’s allegations, the arbitration panel concluded that:• All fees billed were necessary and proportional to the complexity of the client’s defense.• No ethical violations occurred in handling the client’s funds, including the management of retainer fees and deposits to the firm’s IOLTA trust account.• The legal services provided by BACL significantly contributed to achieving a favorable outcome for the client, given the severity of the charges alleged by the Government.Upholding Professional Integrity"This decision reinforces our commitment to providing ethical and high-quality representation to every client we serve," said David J. Cohen , Senior Attorney at BACL. "Our team takes great care in ensuring transparency and fairness in our billing practices, and we are pleased that the arbitration panel recognized this."The allegations in the case, which garnered significant public attention, initially raised questions about BACL’s billing and case management practices. However, the arbitration findings unequivocally confirmed that the firm acted in accordance with the highest professional standards.Full TransparencyTo further demonstrate transparency, BACL has made the full findings of the arbitration case publicly accessible here . The firm remains steadfast in its dedication to client advocacy and ethical legal practice, standing as a trusted name in criminal defense throughout California.About Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PCBay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC, is a leading criminal defense law firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation for clients facing complex and serious criminal charges. With a proven track record of success, the firm is dedicated to upholding justice and protecting clients’ rights.For more information about Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://bayareacrimlaw.com/contact-us or call (925) 414-2200.

