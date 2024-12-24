Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC, Celebrates Attorney David J. Cohen's Remarkable Case Victories in 2024

Attorney David J. Cohen

From Life-Changing Dismissals to Groundbreaking Acquittals, David J. Cohen Continues to Set the Standard in Criminal Defense

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC (BACL) proudly announces a series of significant legal victories achieved by its founder and senior attorney, David J. Cohen , in 2024. These achievements exemplify the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional criminal defense representation, securing freedom and justice for clients in high-stakes cases.Some Notable Case Victories in 20241. Life Sentence Case: Freedom Secured After Prolonged CustodyIn a complex life sex case, BACL took over as the client’s second attorney after 13 months in pretrial custody. Through numerous filings and hearings, the team successfully secured the client’s release after a total of 23 months, paving the way for justice in a highly challenging case.2. Exposing Misconduct in a 40-to-Life Murder CaseAs habeas counsel, Mr. Cohen compelled the government to respond to serious allegations of prosecutorial misconduct in a 40-to-life second-degree murder case. His detailed legal brief, bolstered by expert witness submissions, led the court to demand the DA justify why the petition should not be granted.3. First-Degree Murder Charge Dismissed on Speedy Trial GroundsIn another high-profile case, a client facing a potential life sentence under a 50-to-life first-degree murder charge saw the case dismissed on speedy trial grounds. BACL’s relentless advocacy resulted in a refiling and eventual settlement offer of 12 years, significantly reducing the client’s sentence to a determinative term ensuring release in just over three years.4. Permanent Removal of 290 Sex Offender RegistrationBACL successfully petitioned to remove a client from the 290 sex offender registry, resolving a long-standing sex registration case. The decision granted the client a fresh start, free from the lifelong restrictions of registry status.5. Attempted Murder and Robbery Cases Resolved FavorablyIn a multiple-victim attempted murder case, Mr. Cohen negotiated a resolution with a sentence of less than three years in custody, including time served.In another case involving attempted murder and robbery charges, the client was released within two weeks, highlighting the firm’s ability to achieve swift and impactful outcomes.About David J. CohenDavid J. Cohen, a veteran criminal defense attorney, has spent over three decades fighting for justice. Known for his skillful advocacy, meticulous preparation, and dedication to his clients, Mr. Cohen has tried over 75 federal and state cases and achieved numerous landmark decisions. His expertise spans a wide array of criminal matters, from violent crimes to white-collar offenses, making him a trusted name in criminal defense across California.About Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PCBay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC, is a premier criminal defense law firm committed to providing exceptional legal representation across the Bay Area. Under Mr. Cohen's leadership, the firm has built a reputation for fearless advocacy, thorough investigation, and compassionate client communication, consistently achieving favorable outcomes in high-stakes criminal cases.For more information about Bay Area Criminal Lawyers, PC, or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://bayareacrimlaw.com/contact -us or call (925) 414-2200.



