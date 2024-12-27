SwimRight Academy Expands Water Safety Efforts with Miami Schools Through SwimSafe Program

SwimRight Academy partners with Miami schools to enhance water safety education and provide essential swimming skills for local students.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwimRight Academy is proud to collaborate with Miami schools as part of its SwimSafe Program, reinforcing its commitment to equipping children with essential water safety skills and fostering confidence in aquatic environments.Addressing a Vital Concern: Promoting Water Safety in South FloridaSouth Florida’s vibrant coastline and year-round warm weather make water activities a central part of life for many families. Unfortunately, this region also faces higher risks of drowning incidents among children. The SwimSafe Program, a key initiative by SwimRight Academy, addresses these concerns by raising awareness about water safety and providing children with the tools they need to be safer in and around water.Building Lifelong Skills Through Local CollaborationThe partnership between SwimRight Academy and Miami’s educational institutions represents a shared dedication to fostering water competency and safety awareness. By introducing swimming lessons and water safety education into schools, the program empowers children with lifelong skills that enhance their safety and independence in aquatic settings.About SwimRight AcademySince its founding in 2005 by Olympic Champion Lenny Krayzelburg, SwimRight Academy has been a trusted leader in swimming education. The academy’s proven SwimRight Method emphasizes water safety as its foundation while focusing on proper body positioning to develop effective swimming techniques. SwimRight Academy’s mission is to instill critical water safety skills and confidence in children, enabling them to thrive in and out of the water.Join the SwimSafe ProgramFor educational institutions in Miami interested in joining the SwimSafe Program, please contact:

