SwimRight Academy Expands SwimSafe Program Collaboration with California Schools

SwimRight Academy partners with California schools through the SwimSafe Program to promote water safety and teach essential swimming skills to children.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwimRight Academy is deepening its collaboration with schools and educational institutions across California through its SwimSafe Program. Focused on water safety education and early swimming competency, the program reflects a shared dedication to reducing childhood drowning incidents and fostering a culture of safety around water.Addressing Water Safety in CaliforniaWith its picturesque coastline and abundant water activities, California is a hub for aquatic recreation. Unfortunately, it also faces high rates of drowning incidents among children. The SwimSafe Program addresses these challenges by equipping children with essential water safety skills and empowering families with knowledge to make water activities safer.A Partnership for Lifelong ImpactThe SwimSafe Program brings together SwimRight Academy’s expertise in water safety education and the influence of local schools to promote swimming as a life skill. Through this collaboration, children gain water competency and safety awareness, ensuring they are better prepared to navigate water environments confidently.About SwimRight AcademySwimRight Academy, founded in 2005 by four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg, has been a steadfast advocate for water safety and swimming education. With its innovative SwimRight Method, the academy prioritizes water safety fundamentals and proper body positioning to build strong, capable swimmers.Get Involved with the SwimSafe ProgramSchools and educational institutions interested in becoming part of the SwimSafe Program can reach out to:

