My Care Labs launches one of the most comprehensive 30-Panel UTI testing service across California on January 15, 2025

30-Panel UTI Test Launching on Jan 15th

This state-of-the-art service is designed to provide the fastest and most accurate diagnostics, ensuring unparalleled patient care and satisfaction.

Our UTI testing launch reinforces our commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and accessible healthcare solutions to our communities.” — Harvey Singh, CEO of My Care Labs

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Care Labs , a leader in diagnostic testing solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of one of the most comprehensive 30-Panel Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) testing service on January 15th, 2025. This addition marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to provide accessible and accurate healthcare diagnostics to communities across the region.Urinary Tract Infections are among the most common infections, affecting millions worldwide. Early diagnosis and treatment are critical to avoid complications and ensure optimal patient outcomes. The My Care Labs state-of-the-art 30-panel UTI testing service is designed to deliver fast, reliable results, empowering healthcare providers and patients to make informed decisions.“Our mission at My Care Labs is to address the healthcare needs of our community with precision and care,” said Harvey Singh, the CEO of My Care Labs. “The launch of UTI testing represents our commitment to expanding diagnostic capabilities and meeting the evolving needs of our patients.”The new UTI testing service will feature:• Quick Turnaround Time: Results delivered rapidly to support timely treatment.• Accurate Diagnosis: Cutting-edge technology ensures high precision in identifying UTI-causing pathogens.• Accessibility: Convenient service options, including at-home test kits and flexible testing locations.In addition to UTI testing, My Care Labs offers a wide range of diagnostic services , including COVID-19/FLU/RSV all-inclusive testing and comprehensive wellness testing. These services reflect the organization’s dedication to holistic and proactive healthcare solutions, ensuring that patients receive the care they need for a wide spectrum of health concerns.The UTI testing service will be available at all My Care Labs locations and through mobile testing units for increased accessibility.About My Care Labs:My Care Labs is a trusted provider of healthcare diagnostic services, committed to bridging healthcare gaps with accessible, accurate, and efficient testing solutions. With a focus on innovation and community care, My Care Labs continues to redefine excellence in laboratory diagnostics.For More Information:Visit: https://mycarelabs.com/uti Email: support@mycarelabs.comPhone: 800-790-4550Follow us on:

