Application Deadline for FEMA Assistance in Georgia Extended to Feb. 7, 2025

ATLANTA – At the request of the state of Georgia, FEMA has extended the deadline for survivors to apply for federal assistance. Homeowners and renters in the 63 counties who were affected by Tropical Storm Debby, Aug. 4—20, 2024, and Hurricane Helene, Sept. 24—Oct. 30, 2024, now have until Feb. 7, 2025, to apply.

There are several ways to apply: Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as Video Relay Service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. You may also visit any Disaster Recovery Center. For locations and hours, go online to fema.gov/drc.

To view an accessible video on how to apply, visit Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For needs not covered by insurance or other sources, FEMA may be able to provide Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for:

Rental assistance if you need to relocate because of storm damage

Personal property that was damaged or destroyed by the storms

Lodging reimbursement if you had to stay in a hotel temporarily

Basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by the storms

Other serious needs caused by the storms

In addition to the assistance listed, survivors should be aware:

Only one application per household

FEMA does not pay for lost or spoiled food

By law, FEMA is not allowed to duplicate insurance payments or assistance provided by other sources

When you apply with FEMA, have the following information ready:

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address at the time of the disaster

Address where you are staying now

Social Security Number of one member of the household

Basic list of damage and losses

Bank information if you choose direct deposit for FEMA money

Insurance Information: if you have insurance, including the policy number

If you have homeowners’ or renter’s insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If your policy does not cover all your damage expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

Remember to keep receipts from all your purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

For the latest information about Georgia's recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia. Follow FEMA Region 4 @FEMARegion4 on X or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on Twitter @FEMA_Deanne.