Idaho Travel Council Special MeetingDec30

StartDecember 30, 2024 10:30 AM MTEndDecember 30, 2024 11:30 AM MT The Idaho Travel Council will hold a virtual special meeting on Monday, December 30, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 pm MT on Teams. This meeting is open to the public. Guests may attend via Teams or in person at the Idaho Commerce offices in the Joe R. Williams Building (700 W. State Street, Boise) in the Clearwater Conference Room. View the meeting agenda here. Join the meeting here.

Meeting ID: 262 921 330 258, Passcode: yw9NU7oj

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.