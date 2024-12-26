Idaho Travel Council Special MeetingDec30

StartDecember 30, 2024 10:30 AM MTEndDecember 30, 2024 11:30 AM MT
The Idaho Travel Council will hold a virtual special meeting on Monday, December 30, 2024, 10:30 am – 11:30 pm MT on Teams.
This meeting is open to the public. Guests may attend via Teams or in person at the Idaho Commerce offices in the Joe R. Williams Building (700 W. State Street, Boise) in the Clearwater Conference Room.
