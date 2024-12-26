Submit Release
O.C. judge tied to healthcare fraud scheme with convicted doctor, records show

In 2022, Claustro glided to electoral victory, winning an open judicial post. For years, he also operated a medical billing and healthcare management firm on the side. Now, he is facing accusations that his moonlighting was rife with fraud and part of a long-running conspiracy with a Pasadena doctor, according to federal court records.

