O.C. judge tied to healthcare fraud scheme with convicted doctor, records show

In 2022, Claustro glided to electoral victory, winning an open judicial post. For years, he also operated a medical billing and healthcare management firm on the side. Now, he is facing accusations that his moonlighting was rife with fraud and part of a long-running conspiracy with a Pasadena doctor, according to federal court records.

