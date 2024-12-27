Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Launch 2025 Workplace Improvement Initiative

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) announce a new initiative to enhance employee satisfaction for their clients’ workplaces in 2025. HAC & QAH will focus on revitalizing existing workplaces with evidence-based artwork and other visual communications.The Power of Visual Communications Studies have shown that workplace environments enriched with artwork can increase employee productivity by up to 32%, as well as showing major gains in wellbeing and engagement comparted to sparse workplaces without décor. “We’re excited to focus on improving workplaces for both healthcare and corporate spaces, a company’s biggest asset is its team and visual communications are an important way to keep team members engaged” shared HAC & QAH’s President, Sara Beth Joyner. Director of Design, Mercedes Burton, added “we offer a full suite of visual communication services that can be utilized in many different ways to create positive outcomes in all types of workplaces, both big and small.”HAC & QAH’s Workplace InitiativeCustomized Artwork: Artwork created and curated with your region, employee demographics, and branding in mind can result in employees feeling more considered in the workplace as well as instilling a sense of pride.Updated Wayfinding Signage: Outdating or confusing wayfinding can cause frustration while a modern wayfinding scheme can aid in a seamless workflow and improve the experience for new employees.Positive Messaging: Using dimensional lettering and wall graphics to amplify a workplace’s mission and vision can improve morale and engagement, as well as establish a motivating workplace culture.Employee Recognition: Creating graphic walls of all sizes, designed for easy updating, to recognize staff tenure and achievements is an important way to build team member loyalty and boost collaboration.Breakroom E-News: Inform and Acknowledge Staff with HAC & QAH’s exclusive Breakroom E-News digital signage program. Easily keep staff and leadership up to date on administrative deadlines, company initiatives, staff birthdays, company events, and more.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

