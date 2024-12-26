2024 ODHS Year in Review

As we reflect on 2024, we are inspired by the dedication of our staff, partners, providers, and communities who worked together to support the well-being of more than 1.5 million people in Oregon. This year, we put a special focus on connecting more deeply with our local communities. Director Fariborz Pakseresht toured Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) offices, visited community organizations, and held forums with community partners throughout the state. These visits highlighted the incredible teamwork, resilience, and creativity happening across Oregon and in Tribal Nations to address challenges and lift one another up.

We are filled with gratitude for each of you and want to recognize the difference you make every day. While we can’t capture every moment of the year, we hope these highlights offer a glimpse into the impactful work we’ve accomplished together. Thank you for being part of this journey.

OREM staff member Kevin and his wife, Megan, delivered 100 blankets to a warming center in Washington County. ODHS supported more than 100 warming centers managed by cities, counties, and non-profits across Oregon during the January snow and ice storms.

In January, severe snow and ice storms swept across Oregon, and ODHS staff rose to the challenge to support affected communities. Our Office of Resilience and Emergency Management (OREM) worked with partners on preparedness efforts, ensuring resources and response plans were ready before the storms hit. ODHS employees supported warming shelters, like the one in Northeast Portland where our staff helped a woman who needed care for her cat while she received inpatient medical care. We also secured federal approval to extend deadlines for requesting replacement SNAP benefits to help people who lost food during power outages.

Jan. 17 - As of the date of our social media post, our partner, Rogue Food Unites, had served over 1,300 meals to 845 people at warming centers in four counties during the snow and ice storms. This photo shows just one of the meals served at a warming center in Malheur County. ODHS is always looking to partner with "community heroes" like Rogue Food Unites to help better serve people and communities during emergencies.



ODHS OREM Director Ed Flick talks about the Resilience Hubs and Networks Grant in a video encouraging people and organizations to apply. Click the photo to be taken to the video on LinkedIn.

ODHS opened the Resilience Hubs and Networks Grant for applications in February. We looked for organizations dedicated to helping communities prepare for disasters and emergencies. This grant offered a share of $10 million to support resilience hubs and resilience networks that connect communities for greater collaboration. By investing in local efforts, we aim to strengthen community-based disaster readiness across Oregon. Stay tuned for the announcement of grant recipients in 2025!

Feb. 14 - We got a little silly on social media this year. In honor of Valentine's Day, which is also Oregon Statehood Day, we created some fun (and maybe cringe-worthy) ODHS-themed Valentines dedicated to all our followers.



ODHS Child Welfare Division Director Aprille Flint-Gerner speaks as part of a panel at the Doris Duke Foundation's Opt-in for Families announcement event.

In March, ODHS was selected as one of four states to participate in the Doris Duke Foundation’s three-year, $33 million Opt-in for Families initiative. This effort builds on Oregon’s innovative approach to supporting children and families by combining anti-poverty programs with coaching models to ensure child safety, prevent unnecessary child welfare involvement, and keep families together. Since launching this approach in 2022 at eight demonstration sites statewide, Oregon has seen a significant decline in children in foster care—from 7,908 in 2018 to 4,597 in 2023. The Doris Duke partnership will help us expand and refine these strategies, creating a stronger safety net for families.

Mar. 22 - ODHS Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) counselors help people with disabilities secure jobs aligned with their skills and interests. In honor of National Rehabilitation Counselors Appreciation Day, we shared Amanda Freeman's story, which highlights the power of collaboration between VR and The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. Amanda pursued her dream of owning a photography business while supporting Tribal communities. She credits VR for helping her recognize her potential and transform her life.



ODHS Adult Foster Home Program Manager Lynette Caldwell Ross talks about recruiting Adult Foster Home providers in a still from a video posted to ODHS social media. Click the image to watch the video on LinkedIn.

By 2030, 65,000 new direct care workers will need to be hired to meet the demand in Oregon. In April, ODHS began a social and digital media push to recruit Adult Foster Home (AFH) providers, Home Care Workers (HCWs) and other direct care professionals - especially those with diverse backgrounds or in rural communities. We saw a significant increase in AFH operator license inquiries, and we processed more licenses this year. By emphasizing meaningful work, flexible schedules, and great benefits, we hope to continue our efforts and see even more success in 2025.

Apr. 18 - When Child Welfare Program Manager Geneia Maupin learned of a six-year-old in need of a child-sized wheelchair, she quickly reached out to Rhonda Nyseth in OREM. Thanks to Rhonda’s efforts, they connected with Bill Beasley of the Merrill Lions Club, who provided the wheelchair. Rhonda personally picked it up and delivered it to an ODHS office, where the team cleaned it up for the child to use immediately.



A group of people sit around a table in a focus group hosted by ODHS to provide feedback on how we can improve customer service in Spanish.

In May, we published a blog post about improvements to Mesoamerican and Spanish language interpretation services offered by ODHS. But all year round, we dedicated ourselves to improving language access and customer service for our Spanish speaking communities, including:

Launching an additional 65 in-house trans-created webpages on our Spanish website.

Partnering with social media influencer TV JAM to produce four Spanish videos about ODHS.

Organizing an in-person Spanish Focus Group to gather feedback and improve customer service.

Engaging directly with people and providing resources through our Mi Gente Employee Resource Group (ERG) at more than ten community events.

May 10 - Each year, in honor of Public Service Recognition Week, the Oregon Governor's Office selects Ambassadors of Public Service who do exceptional work for their State agencies. This year, Governor Tina Kotek honored five ODHS employees:

Erika Conjugacion, Office of Reporting, Research, Analytics and Implementation

Carmen Doyle, Vocational Rehabilitation

Leilani Humphries, Self-Sufficiency Programs

Kristen Khamnohack, Child Welfare

Gloria Peña, Aging and People with Disabilities

ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht sits at a school lunch table and visits with a group of kids as part of our efforts to encourage families to apply for Summer EBT.

ODHS and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) launched the Oregon Summer EBT Nutrition Program for Kids in June to reduce hunger and support the health of school-aged children. By providing $120 per eligible child, this program helped ensure 361,207 children across Oregon had better access to nutritious food during the summer months. With more than $43.4 million in food benefits distributed, the program aimed to improve children’s well-being and readiness to learn when they returned to school.

June 20 - On World Refugee Day, we celebrated by posting Habibullah Sahak's story. After fleeing Afghanistan, he found safety in Oregon with help from ODHS and refugee resettlement agencies, gained employment, and was accepted into Columbia University's Master's program. His journey highlights the resilience of refugees and the importance of community support.



In July, ODHS announced that we received approval from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to expand Oregon Project Independence to include Medicaid funding. This new program is called Oregon Project Independence - Medicaid (OPI-M). This innovative program will offer older adults and people with disabilities more flexible options to access the in-home services and supports they need to live independently and stay in their homes and communities. OPI-M will also provide an option for older adults to receive Medicaid-funded services without any estate recovery requirements following their death.

In August, ODHS announced a significant increase in financial assistance for domestic violence survivors, raising the maximum payment for Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors (TA-DVS) from $1,200 to $3,200. This funding supports survivors in meeting critical safety needs, such as moving costs, housing, and other essential resources. By addressing immediate financial barriers, we aim to help survivors achieve greater stability, as well as long-term safety and well-being.

Aug. 1 - In partnership with the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) of Oregon and Access Technologies, Inc., ODHS launched a project to reduce social isolation among older LGBTQIA2S+ adults. Eligible participants received free technology, like tablets, computers, or robotic pets, to foster social connections, improve health outcomes, and provide companionship.



From left to right: ODHS District 6 Manager Cydney Nestor, ODHS Self-Sufficiency Programs Assistant Director Ivonne Lopez, ODHS Child Welfare Deputy Director Molly Miller, ODHS Tribal Affairs Director Sherril Kuhns, ODHS Regional ICWA Specialist and member of North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians Joanna Gutierrez, ICWA Manager of Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Kristi Petite, Tribal elder (Kristi's father), Tribal elder (Dana's father), Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Social Services Manager Dana Ainam.

In September, the Dallas ODHS office and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde celebrated the raising of the Grand Ronde Tribal Flag, marking two years of collaborative effort. This new flagpole honors the government-to-government relationship with the Tribe and serves as a symbol of recognition, reflection, and hope for stronger partnerships with Tribal Elders, children, and families. This achievement was made possible through the unwavering commitment and hard work of the Polk County ODHS leadership team, including Joanna Gutierrez, our Regional Indian Child Welfare Act Specialist from the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians, and Facilities Coordinator Shannon Dixon, whose efforts were crucial in bringing this project to fruition.

Sept. 26 - We hosted a Facebook Live event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. This was just one of seven Spanish Facebook Live events we hosted in collaboration with community partners. The Live events allow us to connect virtually with Spanish speakers in Oregon and better engage with their comments and questions in real time.



In partnership with the State Rehabilitation Council, the Oregon Commission for the Blind, and the Oregon Department of Education, we hosted a series of in-person and virtual events in honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM). NDEAM is a time to celebrate the contributions people with disabilities have made in workplaces and to recognize businesses that support employees with disabilities. This year’s theme of “Access to Good Jobs for All” specifically speaks to Oregon’s commitment to expand the number of employment opportunities for people with disabilities and the quality of those opportunities.

Oct. 15, 16, and 17 - The annual Tribal-State Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) Conference, hosted by the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians, brought together Tribal leaders, ODHS representatives, and community members to strengthen partnerships and better serve Native children and families. Highlights included keynote presentations by Albert Pooley, Christian Takes Gun Parrish ("Supaman"), and Dr. Sarah Kastelic, as well as the inaugural Estella Namahoe Child Welfare Naat’áanii Award presentation to Cheryl Baldomaro-Lucas. The three-day event featured cultural performances, awards, and meaningful discussions, fostering collaboration and advocacy for the well-being of Tribal communities.



Mandy and Thom Augsburger of Affect Youth Services. Click the image to watch a video on Facebook.

In November, ODHS published a story about Affect Youth Services, a unique residential program and hobby farm near Salem providing stability, love, and support for teen boys in foster care. The program focuses on creating a family-like environment where youth can heal and thrive, offering opportunities to connect with animals, learn life skills, and build meaningful relationships. Affect Youth Services exemplifies the power of care and community in transforming the lives of young people in foster care.

Nov. 21 - The Coquille Indian Tribe hosted ODHS OREM, state legislators, and other coastal leaders for an emergency preparedness exercise. The event showcased Evacuation Assembly Point (EAP) equipment, designed to support 100 people for two weeks with essential supplies, and included demonstrations of search and rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard, triage capabilities by the Oregon National Guard CERFP, and disaster-response drones from the Scappoose Rural Fire District. The EAP equipment, now stored with the Coquille Tribe, is one of three strategically placed along the Oregon Coast to aid in post-Cascadia disaster evacuations.



Melba July, a resident at Orchard House Assisted Living, gets a vaccine as part of the ODHS Aging and People with Disabilities (APD) COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic program. Click the image to watch a video on LinkedIn.

In December, we announced we expanded our program offering subsidized COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinics to all licensed long-term care facility residents and staff who might not otherwise have access. Communicable diseases such as COVID-19 and the flu can spread quickly in congregate living settings. In addition, they can lead to potential staffing shortages. As of the date of our news release, we'd coordinated seven clinics and had 24 in progress.

