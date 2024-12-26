Wonders Center and Science Museum Announces Tennessee Appreciation Month

Wonders Center and Science Museum, Dickson, Tennessee David Rives with telescope, Founder and President of the Wonders Center and Science Museum

During the entire month of January 2025, The Wonders Center and Science Museum of Dickson, TN offers half price admission tickets to all Tennessee residents

In thanks to all of our fellow Tennesseans for their support, we are excited to offer these limited time discounts to first time visitors and repeat visitors to a truly world-class science museum.” — David Rives, Founder and President, Wonders Center and Science Museum

DICKSON, TN, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wonders Center and Science Museum, located just 35 minutes west of downtown Nashville, has already welcomed thousands of guests since opening in October 2023. With over 100,000 square feet, this is the largest science museum in the state of Tennessee.

The collection of exhibits covers a wide range of sciences including Astronomy, Biology, Zoology, Geology, Paleontology (including dinosaurs), Archaeology, and Human Anatomy. Additional special exhibits include the Animals of Alaska, Literature including a one-thousand-year-old Bible scroll, Fluorescent Minerals, and our 1,000,000-volt Tesla Coil demonstration. Museum exhibits are designed to be of interest to all ages with many hands-on exhibits designed for even young children.

Of special interest is the world class, full dome planetarium which can seat up to 140 visitors at a time. Using an array of state-of-the-art video cameras, visitors feel as if they are traveling through space to the far reaches of the heavens. This ranks as one of the top planetarium experiences in the world. During the full month of January 2025, Tennessee residents with a valid ID may also purchase planetarium tickets at half price.

This special month-long half price offer is not available online. Discounted tickets for Tennessee residents must be requested at the time of purchase and must be purchased in person at the museum. This discount cannot be combined with any other discount. This discount does not apply to the purchase of yearly membership passes. These discounts begin January 1 and end on January 31.

About The Wonders Center and Science Museum

The Wonders Center and Science Museum is a 501c3 non-profit and receives no governmental funding. The Wonders Center opened in October 2023; David Rives serves as the Founder and President.

