NASA Scientist Dr. Michael Houts, PhD to address the question of extraterrestrial life

Dr. Michael Houts, PhD, NASA Scientist Wonders Center and Science Museum, Dickson, Tennessee David Rives with telescope, Founder and President of the Wonders Center and Science Museum

Is Any There Life Out There Or are We Alone in the Universe?

DICKSON, TN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These are questions that have been pondered by mankind for centuries. A significant portion of the NASA space exploration budget is devoted to the search for the possibility of conditions necessary for life in numerous locations across the universe.

Dr. Michael Houts will speak concerning these questions at 7 PM, December 12th, 2024, at the Wonders Center and Science Museum located in Dickson, Tennessee.

With a PhD in Nuclear Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and currently serving as Nuclear Research Manager for NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, Houts is well qualified to address these questions. Houts also serves as the principal investigator for NASA’s Space Nuclear Propulsion (SNP) project.

Prior to joining NASA, Houts worked 11 years with Los Alamos National Laboratory serving in various positions including Team Leader for Criticality, Reactor, and Radiation Physics and Deputy Group Leader of the 70-person Nuclear Design and Risk Analysis Group.

Professional awards include a NASA Distinguished Service Medal, a NASA Exceptional Service Medal, a NASA Exceptional Engineering Achievement Medal, and being selected as an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

Concerning this event, David Rives, Founder and President of the Wonders Center and Science Museum stated, “This is a rare opportunity to hear from a credentialed scientist concerning the search for alien life while also providing families with a wholesome and entertaining experience to visit a world-class museum.”



About The Wonders Center and Science Museum

The Wonders Center and Science Museum of Dickson, Tennessee, with over 100,000 square feet, is the largest science museum in Tennessee. The museum also features a full dome planetarium capable of seating 140 persons. Using the newest planetarium video equipment available, visitors can explore the depths of the heavens. Also, within the planetarium are two, five-foot tall Tesla coils capable of generating a combined one-million-volt electrical show that also plays music. This ranks as one of the top planetarium experiences in the world.

Each month, the Wonders Center features a free event addressing a science topic with a wide range of highly qualified speakers, most of which hold PhD degrees in a broad range of sciences. After the presentation, questions are received from the audience. A meet and greet takes place afterwards where audience members may meet the speaker and ask additional questions that they may have. Due to the limited seating of 450 persons within the Museum’s Wonders Theater, RSVPs are required to reserve a seat. Reservations for free seating for the 7 PM, December 12th, 2024, Dr. Michael Houts presentation is available on the Wonders Center website at:

https://tickets.wonderscenter.org/event/december-unwrapped-with-mike-houts-8o4zst

The Wonders Center and Science Museum is a 501c3 non-profit and receives no governmental funding. The Wonders Center opened in 2023; David Rives serves as the Founder and President.

General information and inquiries for the Wonders Center and Science Museum:

Adress: 855 Highway 46 S, Dickson, TN 37055

The museum is about 35 miles west of downtown Nashville on I-40

Website: https://wonderscenter.org

Murry Rives

Phone: (931) 212-7990

Email: info@davidrivesministries.org

Experience the Wonder at the Wonders Center & Science Museum

