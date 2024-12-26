AMO Marine Interdiction Agents Seize Over 450 Pounds of Cocaine near Mayaguez, PR

MAYAGUEZ, P.R. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) intercepted a vessel near Mona Island on Sunday, resulting in the seizure of 451 pounds of cocaine and the detention of two individuals. The estimated value of the seized narcotics is over $4 million.

CBP AMO interdiction agents intercepted this yola loaded with 451 pounds of cocaine.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., an AMO aircrew observed a small boat, known as a yola, with two outboard engines carrying multiple packages. The AMO aircrew observed two individuals on board the yola.

At 2:15 a.m., two AMO marine units from the Michel O. Maceda Marine Unit (MMMU) intercepted the vessel approximately 20 nautical miles southwest of Mona Island. The yola operator ignored repeated commands to stop their vessel, and instead began jettisoning packages of suspected narcotics into the water while making erratic evasive maneuvers to escape.

Following protocol under CBP’s Small Boat Interdiction Program (SBIP), AMO marine agents disabled the vessel to conduct the boarding. AMO agents came alongside the yola and detained the two individuals on board. The second AMO marine unit recovered seven bales of suspected narcotics that were jettisoned by the crew of the yola during the pursuit.

AMO agents turned the detainees and narcotics over to DEA agents.

“This operation exemplifies the precision and commitment of our Air and Marine Operations personnel in interdicting narcotics being smuggled into Puerto Rico and to the United States,” said Christopher Hunter, Director of Air and Marine Operation in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Through seamless coordination with our federal partners, we disrupted a significant drug smuggling attempt, furthering our mission to safeguard our communities from the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs.”

CBP and our partner agencies protect Puerto Rico every day from the scourge of dangerous drugs.

Michel O. Maceda, was a CBP Air and Marine Operations marine interdiction agent who was killed in the line of duty on November 17, 2022, while boarding a narcotics smuggling vessel off Puerto Rico. The AMO marine unit where Maceda served was named after him on December 11, 2024.

Air and Marine Operations is a critical component of CBP’s border security mission, leveraging advanced aviation and maritime assets to interdict illegal activity in the air and at sea.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft, and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO conducts its mission in the air and maritime environments at and beyond the border, and within the nation's interior.