Remee Wire & Cable’s Class 4 Fault-Managed Power Cabling Installed in Largest LED Lighting Project

FLORIDA, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remee Wire & Cable, a leading manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, announced the installation of their PowerPipe™ Class 4 Fault-Managed Power (FMP) Cabling System in a large-scale warehouse expansion project at Mouser Electronics, one of the industry’s largest global distributors of electronic components. Mouser incorporated the Class 4 FMP system to control its expansive LED lighting system, believed to be the largest Class 4 LED lighting system of its kind. This system will save energy, add flexibility to control lighting spaces, and reduce the materials footprint.

Sinclair Digital Services, Inc. was chosen to provide and commission all the equipment for this project, including headends, distribution enclosures, VoltServer equipment, and lighting fixtures. They specified Remee Wire & Cable’s PowerPipe™ hybrid distribution cable for all data and power connectivity.

Hannah Walker, Chief Operating Officer, Sinclair Digital Services, explained why Remee Wire &

Cable was awarded this project. “We chose Remee to supply the quality cable we needed

because they were at the forefront of Class 4 FMP technology and have been doing this longer

than anyone else. In addition to providing us with a custom cable design, they helped us reduce labor costs and waste by providing a hybrid cable with fiber optic strands and copper cable pairs under one jacket, requiring only one cable pull.”

The new Mouser facility features a connected Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) lighting system, with a single Remee PowerPipe™ Class 4 FMP Ethernet cable providing low voltage DC power and enabling network communication to each lighting fixture and control center. The DC power infrastructure eliminates losses associated with AC-to-DC conversion, reducing Mouser’s carbon footprint while improving lighting control and lowering operational costs.

While many PoE lighting systems connect to AC-powered PoE switches, Mouser’s new warehouse deploys a DC powered infrastructure using Class 4 fault-managed power (FMP). This further reduces energy, material and labor costs while maintaining centralized control.

Mouser’s new PoE lighting system uses approximately 60% less copper and 100% less steel.

Remee’s PowerPipe™ hybrid cable is part of its larger line of Activate™ Power Distribution Cables. PowerPipe™ cables meet the new UL 1400-2 standard for Class 4 FMP systems and are rated CL4P or CL4Z.

Activate™ PowerPipe™ cables are suitable for many indoor and outdoor applications, such as:

DAS

DRAN

Small cell

PoE

LED lighting systems

Security cameras

GPON

ODAS

Data Centers

Wireless Access Points (WAPs)

BAS

Rooftop macro

Intelligent building

Indoor agriculture

IoT sensors



Remee’s PowerPipe™ Cable Solutions

Remee’s new line of PowerPipe™ Cables expands the offering of their Activate™ Powered Cable Solutions, which includes:

Standard Category PoE Cables – Riser, Plenum, OSP rated in STP and UTP versions

uTP™ utility Twisted Pair™ Cables – Plenum, Riser, OSP and LSZH versions

Activate™ PowerPipe™ Hybrid Cables – Plenum, Riser and LSZH versions and Micro Fiber Cables

PowerPipe™ Copper Distribution Cables – Fault-Managed Power distribution cables, rated CL4P and suitable for CL4R, CL2R, and now also CL4Z.

Download the Mouser Class 4 FMP LED Lighting Case Study.

Get more details about Activate Powered Cable Solutions, including spec sheets.

Learn more about Remee Wire & Cable.

About Remee Wire & Cable

Remee Wire & Cable is a world class manufacturer of electronic wire and cable, both copper and fiber optic cable, as well as electrical power cables and hybrid constructions. The company is headquartered in Florida, New York, where its corporate offices, engineering and manufacturing facilities are all located. Since the company’s start in 1972, personal attention and care have been the hallmarks of the family-run company. Remee’s engineering and manufacturing expertise has enabled the growth of the company’s product offering and custom capabilities, now at a level that rivals some of the largest cable manufacturers. The vast selection of standard cable offerings at Remee, along with expert capabilities to modify any standard cable and manufacture complex and custom-made cables, are proof of our significant industry stature.

Remee features quick decision-making, special customer care and access to executives, which are strong attributes for a family-run company. Yet, Remee also offers a wide selection of cables and expert capabilities that rival the largest cable manufacturers. So, at Remee, customers enjoy our “dual personality” and the best of both worlds.

For more information about Remee Wire & Cable, please visit our website or email us at info@remee.com, or call 1-800-431-3864.

