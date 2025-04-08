Alectra Utilities committed to seeking increased procurement of Canadian goods and materials for its electricity distribution operations

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra Utilities (Alectra) announced today its commitment to prioritizing Canadian businesses, suppliers, and vendors through its procurement processes for equipment and services for its electricity grid.

Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally owned electricity utility in Canada based on the number of customers served, totalling approximately 1.1 million homes and businesses and a population of approximately three million people. In 2024, Alectra Utilities invested more than $297 million in net distribution capital, including labour and materials, with approximately 86.2 per cent of these purchases directed to Canadian providers.

Looking ahead, Alectra plans to more than double its capital spending by 2031. This will fund essential grid renewal and replacement of aging equipment, grid expansion to accommodate increases in electricity demand caused by organic growth, and modernization to expedite remote power restoration operations and communications to customers during outages. This increase in capital spending provides an opportunity to seek and prioritize Canadian vendors where possible and where the reliability and safety of the distribution system will be maintained.

“With the current increases to United States trade tariffs and the economic uncertainties that these changes are causing, it is more important than ever to strengthen our domestic supply chains where we can," said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “We are committed to cost-effective procurement that prioritizes Canadian suppliers, strengthens our economy, and supports the well-being of our communities. By sourcing Canadian whenever possible, Alectra Utilities is reinforcing its commitment to helping build a resilient supply chain while continuing to deliver safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to our customers.”

“$11 trillion has been wiped from the stock markets since the U.S. President’s inauguration–a key indicator that we need to continue to stand up against Trump’s unjustified tariffs and bolster a Team Canada approach to strengthen our economy here at home,” said Stephen Lecce, Minister of Energy and Mines. “Ontario has what the world needs and we are leading the way, with full support of the energy sector including Alectra, stepping up with a Canada-First procurement policy. I have made clear to utilities across Ontario to buy Canadian and prioritize domestic supply chains, creating more Canadian jobs and helping us in the fight against unfair U.S. tariffs.”

For more information about Alectra Utilities, visit www.alectrautilities.com.

About Alectra Utilities

Serving more than one million homes and businesses and approximately three million people in Ontario’s Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow’s energy future.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1984d37-b767-4dfe-8f6d-9879a122ad12

Alectra Utilities announcement on its commitment to seek increased Canadian procurement of goods and materials for its electricity distribution operations From left to right: Deputy Mayor of Mississauga, John KovacMayor of Barrie, Alex NuttallRudy Cuzzetto, MPP Mississauga-LakeshorePresident and CEO, Alectra Inc., Brian BentzMinister of Energy and Mines, Hon. Stephen LecceMayor of Brampton, Patrick BrownBrampton Wards 3 and 4 - Regional Councillor, Dennis Keenan Associate Minister of Energy-Intensive Industries, Hon. Sam Oosterhoff

