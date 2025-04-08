Agentic AI Masterclass 2025 - Interview Kickstart Launches Build AI Agents Course For Software Engineers, Technical Product Managers and Engineering Managers

Santa Clara, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara, California -

Agentic artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries enabling systems to autonomously identify problems, devise plans, and execute complex tasks with minimal human intervention. The demand for skilled machine learning engineers capable of developing such advanced technologies has surged. Interview Kickstart's Flagship Machine Learning Course is meticulously designed to equip professionals with the expertise required to excel in this dynamic landscape and succeed in rigorous interviews at leading tech companies, including FAANG.​ To learn more watch the Agentic AI Masterclass: https://www.youtube.com/live/qDqLtlBd818?si=MZOSByqM1YMLKDtE

Interview Kickstart's Machine Learning Course spans 8 months and is structured to accommodate professionals at various stages of their careers, including software engineers, data analysts, and tech managers looking to transition into machine learning and AI roles. The curriculum begins with programming fundamentals using Python, the most widely used language in AI development.

The course also dives into machine learning concepts, covering classical approaches like tree-based models, ensemble methods, and unsupervised learning, followed by deep learning fundamentals, including neural networks and model optimization techniques. This structured approach ensures learners develop a strong foundation before advancing to more complex AI topics.

What sets this course apart is its focus on applied generative AI and LLMs—two key components driving the agentic AI revolution. These models power autonomous AI agents capable of planning, reasoning, and executing multi-step tasks without human intervention. Interview Kickstart's curriculum includes a deep dive into transformer-based architectures, prompt engineering, and real-world applications of generative AI. Students gain hands-on experience by building AI-driven applications that leverage generative models, preparing them to work on cutting-edge AI solutions in the industry.

Interview Kickstart goes beyond just technical training. During the course period, participants engage in hands-on projects that mirror real-world challenges, such as developing AI agents capable of autonomous decision-making and task execution. For example, the "Conversational AI for Customer Support with LangChain and RAG" capstone project involves creating an AI-driven customer support agent that can understand and respond to inquiries, showcasing the practical application of agentic AI concepts.​

Another project, "Smart Retail Analytics," focuses on using AI to segment customers and generate personalized product recommendations. These projects mirror the kind of work machine learning engineers handle at FAANG companies and give participants tangible experiences to showcase during interviews.

The course also includes an extensive interview preparation component tailored to the expectations of top tech companies. Participants engage in mock interviews with hiring managers from companies like Google and Apple, ensuring they are well-prepared for technical screenings. The course also provides 15 mock interviews covering both technical and behavioral aspects, helping candidates refine their problem-solving skills, system design expertise, and communication strategies. This real-world practice is critical for securing roles at FAANG and other leading AI-driven companies.

Beyond technical training, Interview Kickstart offers career support services to help professionals navigate job transitions. The program includes resume-building workshops, LinkedIn profile optimization, and personalized career coaching. Additionally, it provides guidance on interview strategy and salary negotiation, equipping participants with the tools to secure high-paying machine-learning job roles.

With AI budgets increasing and organizations investing heavily in generative AI and agentic AI applications, the demand for professionals with expertise in this field is only expected to grow. Interview Kickstart's Flagship Machine Learning Course is designed to bridge the skills gap, offering a structured and industry-aligned pathway for professionals to transition into AI roles and thrive in the evolving job market. For more information visit: https://interviewkickstart.com/courses/applied-genai

About Interview Kickstart

Founded in 2014, Interview Kickstart is a premier upskilling platform empowering aspiring tech professionals to secure roles at FAANG and top tech companies. With a proven track record and over 20,000 successful learners, the platform stands out with its team of 700+ FAANG instructors, hiring managers, and tech leads, who deliver a comprehensive curriculum, practical insights, and targeted interview prep strategies.

Offering live classes, 100,000+ hours of pre-recorded video lessons, and 1:1 sessions, Interview Kickstart ensures flexible, in-depth learning along with personalized guidance for resume building and LinkedIn profile optimization. The holistic support, spanning 6 to 10 months with mock interviews, ongoing mentorship, and industry-aligned projects, equips learners to excel in technical interviews and on the job.

