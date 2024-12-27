National Louis University and Howell Management Services Reinforce Exclusive Partnership

Empowering international students through innovative programs, career-focused learning, and dedicated support for global success.

By combining NLU’s exceptional academic programs with HMS’s expertise in international student recruitment and support, we’re creating pathways for students to achieve their professional goals.” — Rick Yaconis

CHICAGO, UT, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- National Louis University (NLU) is proud to fortify its exclusive partnership with Howell Management Services ( HMS ), a leading organization dedicated to connecting ambitious students with high-quality educational opportunities.This collaboration underscores the commitment of both institutions to fostering global student success through innovative academic programs and experiential learning opportunities, including Curricular Practical Training (CPT).Bridging Education and Career DevelopmentFounded in 1886, National Louis University is a trailblazer in higher education, offering programs that combine academic excellence with career-focused learning. With campuses in Chicago, IL, and Tampa, FL NLU provides a vibrant environment where students can thrive academically and professionally.By aligning with HMS, NLU continues to enhance its mission of empowering students to develop the knowledge, skills, and experience necessary to succeed in today’s competitive global workforce.HMS, a trusted partner to universities across the United States, plays a critical role in bridging the gap between ambitious students and high-quality educational opportunities. With a proven track record in guiding international students through the application and enrollment process, HMS is recognized for its dedication to helping students enhance their marketability, broaden their knowledge base, and develop valuable skills for the global workforce.Innovative Programs with Practical Training OpportunitiesNLU offers cutting-edge programs designed to equip students with in-demand skills and real-world experience:• Master of Science in Business Data Analytics: Available at both the Chicago and Tampa campuses, this program prepares students to excel in the rapidly growing field of data analytics. Through rigorous coursework and hands-on practical training, students develop the ability to make data-driven decisions and implement innovative solutions for today’s complex business challenges.• Doctor of Business Administration (DBA): Offered at the Tampa campus, this advanced program empowers professionals to expand their leadership capabilities and drive innovation within their industries. By integrating experiential learning through CPT, international students gain immediate exposure to the U.S. job market, enriching their education with valuable, real-world insights.A Shared Vision for Student Success“Our collaboration with Howell Management Services represents a shared dedication to student success,” said Rick Yaconis, Chief Marketing Officer and Sr. Vice President of Enrollment at National Louis University. “By combining NLU’s exceptional academic programs with HMS’s expertise in international student recruitment and support, we’re creating pathways for students to achieve their professional goals.”“HMS is honored to partner with National Louis University, a leader in innovative education,” said Justin Howell, Managing Director of HMS. “NLU’s integration of experiential learning opportunities ensures students not only gain a world-class education but also the practical skills required to excel in their careers.”About National Louis UniversityNational Louis University is a private, non-profit institution with a 135-year legacy of advancing social equity, fostering innovation, and empowering students from diverse backgrounds. Known for its career-focused programs, NLU is committed to preparing graduates to meet the demands of an ever-evolving global marketplace. For more information, visit https://nl.edu/ About Howell Management ServicesHowell Management Services is a trusted partner to universities across the United States, providing invaluable guidance to international students seeking exceptional academic opportunities. HMS is renowned for its dedication to helping students enhance their marketability, develop critical skills, and achieve their educational and professional aspirations.For more information, visit https://www.howellmgmt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.