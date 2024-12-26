Submit Release
Single lane closure on Main Street in Wailuku for sidewalk work

KAHULUIHawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that one lane on Main Street (Route 32) between Mile Posts 0.21 and 0.23 in Wailuku will be closed for sidewalk replacement work as part of the Maui Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA) Black Box Theater project.

The right lane in the eastbound direction fronting the MAPA Theater at 2027 Main St. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28; Monday, Dec. 30; Tuesday, Dec. 31; Thursday, Jan. 2; and Friday, Jan. 3.

The left turn lane in the eastbound direction will remain open for left turns and through traffic.

For a map of the closure, see: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/Traffic-Plan-Mapa-Rev.-2.pdf

The work is being permitted during the holidays to minimize traffic disruptions as schools are on winter break and businesses may be closed or operating with limited staff during the holidays.

Please obey all traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

