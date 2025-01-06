“The Half-Life of Secrets” is an enthralling piece by Holland Childhouse Subtitle:

The Half-Life of Secrets Holland Childhouse Citi of Books

A fiction of a powerful and poignant story that delves into life, death, and human relationships, evoking a collection of memories.

I used to pretend that it would somehow slide by me, miss me by inches, graze my face lightly, then move on to some other victim.” — excerpt from the book

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Half-Life of Secrets” by Holland Childhouse , previously published under the title “Quiet Sins,” is a thought-provoking story about a woman reviewing her life as she faces her last days. Citi of Books is honored to be the publisher of this marvelous tale.Recently, “The Half-Life of Secrets” by Holland Childhouse was displayed on April 20th and 21st, 2024, at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California. It is one of the world’s most significant literary gatherings. This celebrated event presents various authors representing diverse genres, from established literary figures to emerging talents, each year and promises to captivate every literary palate. Attendees engaged in panels and discussions, facilitating enriching exchanges among fellow book enthusiasts, authors, scholars, and thought leaders.This riveting book revolves around a woman named Olivia Calvert, who is dying of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Her oncologist son concluded that nothing could be done but to slow it down and make her comfortable. As her health deteriorates, she slowly loses the senses of taste, smell, touch, sight, and hearing. Olivia reflects on her life through these five senses, visiting memories and one associated with death, reminiscing about how her life went from under the custody of her parents until her dying in the present.As the story unfolds, the protagonist, Olivia, shares her story with Nurse Laila. Laila also shared her experience from Afghanistan, being an orphan at a young age, being adopted by Lauren and Ben, an American war captain and the murderer of her parents, and moving to the States. Through a lot of realizations, Olivia embraced acceptance, forgiveness, and letting go of bitterness, realizing that facing one’s death is beyond our control.The author, Holland Childhouse, holds a degree from the University of California, Berkeley. For many years, she worked as a professional technical writer. Later, she held the position of Vice President of a Silicon Valley Cad/Cam software company. Currently, she lives in Colorado with her husband.Purchase the book (“The Half-Life of Secrets” by Holland Childhouse) through these links:▪ Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Half-Life-Secrets-Holland-Childhouse/dp/1963209729/ref=sr_1_1 ▪ Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-half-life-of-secrets-holland-childhouse/1145283811?ean=9781963209723 ▪ Citi of Books: https://citiofbooks.com/bookstore/fiction/the-half-life-of-secrets/ ▪ Walmart: https://www.walmart.com/ip/The-Half-Life-of-Secrets-Paperback-9781963209723/5438933428?from=/search

Holland Childhouse on Spotlight TV with LOGAN CRAWFORD - CITI OF BOOKS

