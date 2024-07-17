“Inspirational Stories that Spark Our Emotions and Touch the Heart and Soul” is an uplifting narrative by Pam Fiecke
A novel of highly desirable inspirational stories that wrap around life's circumstances, touching hearts and souls and giving meaning to our everyday lives.
There are millions of ways to send a message of love to another person. May we all find the time to individually express our own personal ways of knitting another person closer to our hearts.”ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The publication of “Inspirational Stories that Spark Our Emotions and Touch the Heart and Soul” is the result of the collaboration between the motivational and dedicated author, Pam Fiecke, and the promising publisher, Citi of Books.
— excerpt from the book
“Inspirational Stories that Spark Our Emotions and Touch the Heart and Soul” is a novel that gives meaning to our everyday lifestyle. It brings curiosity, compassion, and hope, and it uplifts everyone who reads it. This narrative educates and brings an array of moral guidance to the right places that we should be. It emphasized the importance of seeking God in times of despair and trusting Christ as our savior.
On April 20th, at the University of Southern California, Pam Fiecke signed and gave out copies of her insightful book, “Inspirational Stories That Spark Our Emotions and Touch the Heart and Soul,” during the largest book festival in the United States, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB). The festival began in 1996 and is held on the penultimate weekend of April, hosted by the University of Southern California. The mission of LATFOB is to feature vendors, authors, and publishers. Among the events are panel discussions, storytelling, and performances for children, as well as the Los Angeles Times book prize ceremony.
The author, Pam Fiecke, has a successful background in business and continues to work as a nursing assistant or home health aide. She also volunteered extensively in their community, including coordinating and teaching Sunday school and organizing family-themed bingo events.
Her strong Christian faith comes from her elementary school years in a religious system. There, she was instilled with morals, values, and a love for God. She continued this path of service by teaching Sunday school and volunteering in her community. However, her talents extended beyond religion. Tests showed a knack for writing children’s books, and she honed this craft further through professional training.
Pam Fiecke’s book, “Inspirational Stories That Spark Our Emotions and Touch the Heart and Soul,” was reviewed and praised by Kat Kennedy of the US Review of Books. She admired the selection of stories that accompanied each of the twelve sections for being delightful and thought-provoking. Kat Kennedy acknowledged that –
“Fiecke’s realistically, informatively written book can impart inspiration to every reader from all walks of life to know the importance of God in her life so that they might also share in the faith that she lives.”
The US Review of Books is one of the US-based contemporary book review publications run by professional reviewers and editors. They analyze every qualifying book that is released without regard for the work’s author or publisher.
Book reviews provide a summary of the book’s content, evaluate its value, and recommend it to other readers. It increases the chances of gaining readers as well as increasing the visibility of the book. The more the book has a positive review, the more it gathers attention.
The book’s accomplishments did not stop there; a new website has been released for Pam Fiecke’s published book, “Inspirational Stories That Spark Our Emotions and Touch the Heart and Soul.” The website provides the author’s biographical information as well as details on how and where to purchase her books. Visit Pam Fiecke’s website at https://pamfiecke.com/ .
God has given us everything we need to know for salvation and eternal life. When our eyes see our hands, voice, and feet doing the work of our gifts from God, the door of our soul flies open, and love steps forth. If we conform our lives to the principles and teachings of Jesus and let his teachings guide us and live through us in our daily lives, in return, we will become a ray of beauty, bearing resemblance to Jesus himself.
