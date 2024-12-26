Mega Millions Reaches $1.15 Billion

Powerball’s Drawing Features Top Prize of $145 Million

JACKSON, MISS. – There’s still a chance to end 2024 as a billionaire, with the current estimated Mega Million’s jackpot for Friday, Dec. 27 set at $1.15 billion, with an estimated cash value of $516.1 million. If the jackpot is not hit Friday night, the prize will grow even larger for the final drawing of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

No player matched all five numbers and the Mega Ball in the Christmas Eve drawing. The winning numbers were 11-14-38-45-46 with a Mega Ball of 3.

Friday night’s jackpot will be the fifth largest in Mega Million’s history. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was Sept. 10, 2024, with the $810 million top prize – or $409.3 million cash – awarded to the holder of a ticket sold in Sugar Land, Texas. The highest ever won in a Mega Millions jackpot was $1.6 billion in 2023, with the winning ticket sold in Florida.

Originally known as The Big Game, Mega Millions began in 1996.

Jackpot Update

Powerball’s jackpot for Saturday, Dec. 28, is an estimated $145 million with an estimated cash value of $66.2 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $19.01 million with an estimated cash value of $8.68 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $60,000.

$20 My Lottery Dream Home Instant Game: 2nd Chance & Bonus Promotion

To celebrate the Mississippi Lottery’s 5th anniversary, the My Lottery Dream Home scratch-off game includes a special bonus promotion with eight drawings every two weeks. The next drawing will be Thursday, Jan. 2. The deadline to enter non-winning tickets for this drawing is 11:59 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30.

All entries for the bonus promotion are automatically entered into the My Lottery Dream Home 2nd Chance Promotion drawing for $1 million. Learn about the prizes and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.