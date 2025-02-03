The Whitlock Inn Celebrates a 2023 Best of Georgia Award

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the cityscape of Marietta, Georgia, the Whitlock Inn stands as a remarkable blend of historical significance and contemporary entrepreneurial success. This iconic venue, renowned for hosting elegant weddings, pivotal corporate meetings, and vibrant social events, has recently been honored with the coveted 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award. This accolade, determined by the votes of satisfied customers, underscores the Inn’s commitment to providing exceptional service and facilities.The Whitlock Inn, originally erected in 1900, has a rich narrative woven into the fabric of Marietta’s history. It rises on the grounds of the former M.G. Whitlock House, a grand resort that succumbed to fire in the 1890s. Reimagined by Herbert C. Dobbs and his wife Annie, the mansion has transcended its initial role as a family home to become a beloved event facility, celebrated for its blend of traditional charm and modern amenities.Today, the Inn offers an array of features catering to diverse event needs. Its offerings include picturesque private gardens, an expansive courtyard, a refined gazebo, and a charming garden trellis, creating the perfect backdrop for any gathering. Within its walls, guests find elegantly appointed venue spaces spanning two floors, a luxurious bridal suite, a groom’s lounge, and a dedicated vendor green room. The property also ensures ease and accessibility with complimentary parking and full handicap accessibility.Reflecting on the prestigious award, Kathy Heilman, the owner of the Whitlock Inn shared, “For over 120 years, these walls have echoed with a myriad of memorable events, and we eagerly anticipate adding more to our rich history.” This sentiment captures the essence of the Whitlock Inn’s ethos — to create unforgettable experiences steeped in historical grandeur.The Best of Georgia Regional Award represents not just an achievement but a reaffirmation of the Whitlock Inn's stature in the hearts of its patrons. Winning this recognition through customer votes speaks to the Inn’s unwavering dedication to excellence in service and the creation of unique, memorable experiences. The award is a testament to the Inn’s successful fusion of preserving a rich historical legacy while meeting the evolving demands of modern event hosting.

