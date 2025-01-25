Resurrected Roofing Honored with 2024 Best of Georgia Award

COMMERCE, GA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Resurrected Roofing recently earned a 2024 Best of Georgia Award, an honor bestowed by the votes and trust of their loyal customers. This achievement reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and its dedication to building not just better roofs but better relationships within the communities they serve.Owners David Wrinkle and Ben Huston have built Resurrected Roofing on a foundation of expertise, innovation, and an enduring passion for their craft. “We strive to keep homeowners at the center of everything we do,” says Wrinkle. “It’s not just about roofing—it’s about giving roofs new life while delivering a customer service experience that stands as solid as the materials we use.”This year, Resurrected Roofing welcomed brothers Matt and Chris Covington to the team. These new co-owners have been standout players in the roofing and roofing sales industry. Matt has 15 years of experience roofing residential and commercial properties, while Chris’ extensive roofing sales knowledge positions Resurrected Roofing for even greater success. In a short amount of time, the company is already seeing results and improvements in their service area and reputation, making Matt and Chris a critical part of this year’s operations and achievements.With over five decades of combined experience, Resurrected Roofing has become a trusted name for both residential and commercial roofing needs. Their services range from roof replacements and repairs to gutter installation and advanced silicone coatings for commercial properties. By staying at the forefront of industry technology and innovation, they ensure customers receive not only the best materials but also the most efficient, long-lasting solutions available. And by adding new partners/co-owners, brothers Matt and Chris Covington, Resurrected Roofing is excited to expand services, brand, and ramp up production.One of the company’s standout qualities is its simplification of the often-intimidating insurance claim process. Acting as client advocates, Wrinkle and Huston’s team provide a seamless process by handling the paperwork from start to finish. Additionally, their rapid response—often within 24 hours—means homeowners can address damage quickly, minimizing stress and potential complications.Living and working in the same communities they serve, Wrinkle and Huston have a unique perspective on their customers’ needs. Their passion for their craft is evident in every project, bolstered by their trademark humor and dedication to making a difference. “We roof the hail out of it,” jokes Huston, underscoring their commitment to quality while keeping things lighthearted.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.