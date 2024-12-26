John Wayne Stock & Supply to host Hats + Art Exhibit

John Wayne Stock & Supply has its flagship in the Fort Worth Stockyards Teressa Foglia and Ty Hays will host a pop up at John Wayne Stock & Supply A gallery of more than a dozen of Ty Hays acclaimed pieces will join a custom hat workshop at John Wayne Stock & Supply

Fort Worth boutique celebrates the work of milliner Teressa Foglia and artist Ty Hayes Jan. 10 through Feb. 3

We are honored to host Teressa and Ty for this pop-up experience, and proud that we will be able to further benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation through the event sales.”” — Ethan Wayne

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guests visiting John Wayne: An American Experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards know that the destination is more than just an acclaimed museum. It is also the home to the flagship John Wayne Stock & Supply , the curated collection of Western apparel, art and giftware celebrating the spirit and legacy of the acclaimed actor.The beautifully appointed boutique is a treasure trove of limited-edition décor and apparel, and now will be the host of a pop-up celebrating the work of one of the West’s most acclaimed creative couples, master milliner Teressa Foglia and multimedia artist Ty Hays. The Hats + Art exhibit will be at John Wayne Stock & Supply Jan. 10 through Feb. 3.The artists will be onsite for hat customizations in person Friday and Saturday, Jan. 10-11, in advance of the kickoff of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Guests will enjoy special tastings of Wayne Family Estate wines during the event. This exciting collaboration brings together custom hats, captivating artwork and immersive experiences for guests to Cowtown. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.Guests will be able to enjoy dozens of Hays’ original artworks, including a complete gallery wall dedicated to the artist as well as smaller pieces integrated throughout the boutique. Foglia’s curated collection of approximately 20 hat designs will have a dedicated area that blends the Teressa Foglia and John Wayne aesthetic, showcasing both classic and modern hat designs inspired by John Wayne’s iconic styles. The lounge area will serve as the centerpiece, combining the hat display, bar and seating to create a warm and inviting atmosphere.Ethan Wayne is proud to introduce these two renowned artists to shoppers in North Texas.“Teressa and Ty are truly among the top creators in their respective genres and they have been friends of the John Wayne family for some time,” Wayne said. “We are honored to host them for this pop-up experience, and proud that we will be able to further benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation through the event sales.”Often called the “It Girl” milliner, Foglia has created custom hats for clients ranging from Keri Russell and John Mayer to Cindy Crawford and Gerard Butler. She believes that each hat should be as unique as its wearer, and she sources materials, trim and adornments in markets in Paris, Sardinia, Ibiza, Tokyo and Bali. She also offers clients a bespoke, ready-to-wear collection in which the interior of each hat is lined with a one-of-a-kind vintage silk, making every design truly a work of art.Hays creates memorable pieces that celebrate the beauty and the intensity of the American west. His unique techniques highlight the role that light and motion play in art. His work is made more special by the range of techniques and media in which he works, including charcoal, pastel, limestone wash, graphite and acrylic.While visiting the Hats + Art exhibit, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets to the museum. John Wayne: An American Experience is structured to give guests an intimate tour of the life of John Wayne. Starting with his early childhood and career, each room highlights an aspect of Duke’s legacy. Museum patrons have exclusive access to never-before-seen family photos and correspondences that have been thoughtfully curated by the Wayne family to give guests a holistic view of the icon, whose values translate both on and off the silver screen.Tickets to the exhibit are $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors 65+, students with college ID and military with ID, and $17.95 for kids 6-12 at johnwayneae.com. Kids 5 and younger are admitted for free.Donations to the John Wayne Cancer Foundation can be made at John Wayne Stock & Supply and at johnwayne.org.About John Wayne EnterprisesJohn Wayne Enterprises’ mission is to preserve and protect the name, image and likeness of John Wayne by associating the John Wayne brand with quality and timeless products and experiences that embody the spirit of John Wayne and give back to the community. To further its mission, John Wayne Enterprises enters into selective licensing or partnership agreements in merchandising, cancer research, treatment and education as well as public facilities, institutions and agencies. For more information, please visit www.johnwayne.com

