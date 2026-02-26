The 2026 John Wayne Grit Series Trail Runs Across Six Iconic Western Destinations to Celebrate Courage, Strength & Grit

John Wayne Cancer Foundation The John Wayne Grit Series Brings Six Inspiring Trail Run Experiences

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The John Wayne Cancer Foundation proudly announces the 2026 John Wayne Grit Series , an inspiring six-race trail run series that invites participants to test their endurance, embrace adventure and join the fight against cancer. The expanded 2026 series introduces an exciting new event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, alongside five returning destinations across California, Utah and Texas.The John Wayne Grit Series challenges runners and walkers of all abilities to push their physical and mental limits while raising vital funds for pioneering cancer research, education, awareness and patient support programs. Each race offers participants the opportunity to run or walk with purpose — honoring cancer fighters, survivors and loved ones — while experiencing unforgettable terrain and a powerful sense of community.2026 John Wayne Grit Series Trail Run Lineup:• Pioneertown, CA – Half Marathon & 10K, March 21, 2026• Newport Coast, CA – 50K, 25K & 5K, May 9, 2026 (pictured above)• The Big Trail, Jackson Hole, WY – Half Marathon & 10K (NEW LOCATION), Aug. 22, 2026• Moab, UT – Half Marathon & 10K, Sept. 26, 2026• Lone Pine, CA – Half Marathon & 10K, Oct. 17, 2026• Fort Worth Stockyards, TX – 5K, Nov. 7, 2026“The John Wayne Grit Series gives us all a chance to get outside, challenge ourselves and support those who are facing cancer,” said Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation.Inspired by John Wayne’s battle with cancer and his enduring message of courage, the Grit Series provides a meaningful way for individuals, corporate teams and family teams to honor loved ones and contribute to life-saving cancer research and programs.Registration for all six 2026 John Wayne Grit Series trail runs is open now. Participants are encouraged to register early, as events may sell out. For race dates, registration, and full event details, visit johnwayne.org.About the John Wayne Grit SeriesThe John Wayne Grit Series invites participants to show their grit in the fight against cancer by running and walking through iconic Western landscapes and John Wayne film locations. Every step supports life-saving cancer research and programs.About the John Wayne Cancer FoundationThe John Wayne Cancer Foundation is dedicated to leading the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. Through innovative research, education, awareness, and support programs, the foundation is helping improve outcomes and save lives.

John Wayne Grit Series - Pioneertown, CA - 2025

