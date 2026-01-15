The John Wayne Grit Series adds The Big Trail Jackson Hole 30K, Half Marathon & 8K

John Wayne Cancer Foundation The Big Trail Jackson Hole Celebrates the Site of John Wayne's First Starring Role

Race through Iconic Wyoming Ranch Benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation and Honors John Wayne's First Starring Role

The John Wayne Grit Series gives us a chance to get outside, challenge ourselves, appreciate our health and support those who are fighting cancer. Jackson Hole is the perfect place to show your Grit!”” — Ethan Wayne, director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural John Wayne Grit Series The Big Trail Jackson Hole , 30K, Half Marathon, and 8K trail run is on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026 offering runners and walkers the chance to experience one of the most scenic trail destinations in the country while supporting the fight against cancer.The event benefits the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF) and supports its mission to lead the fight against cancer through innovative research, education, awareness, and support programs.The run is located at the historic Turpin Meadow Ranch, at the gateway to Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. The trails are located near where The Big Trail was filmed. John Wayne’s first starring role was in The Big Trail and he earned the name John Wayne here. The trails are in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, and it is one of the most iconic outdoor destinations in America.“The John Wayne Grit Series gives us all a chance to get outside, challenge ourselves, appreciate our health and support those who are going through the difficult battle of fighting cancer,” said Ethan Wayne, Director of the John Wayne Cancer Foundation “Jackson Hole Wyoming is the perfect place to show your Grit!”WHAT TO EXPECT IN JACKSON HOLEParticipants of all levels—from casual walkers to elite trail runners —will take on scenic courses that highlight the raw beauty of Wyoming’s mountain terrain. Event weekend highlights include:• The Big Trail 30K, Half Marathon, and 8K Trail Run/Walk on Saturday• Stunning views of the Grand Tetons• Meet & Greets with members of the Wayne family• Post-race celebration with food, drinks, and community festivities• Stay at one of the Preferred Partner Hotels in Jackson: Turpin Meadow Ranch (Limited Weekend Stay Packages Available), The Alpine House, the Anvil Hotel, or Cache House.JOIN THE MOVEMENTRegistration is now open at www.johnwayne.org , with options to register at a standard entry fee or opt for free registration by committing to fundraise for the cause. Every participant receives a John Wayne Grit Series shirt and finisher mug, and all runners have the opportunity to fundraise and earn exclusive rewards from event sponsors.On the registration page you can also choose to sign up for All 6 John Wayne Grit Series runs in 2026 and you will get a special rate and an “All 6” medal when you finish all 6 events.PLAN YOUR JACKSON HOLE ADVENTUREGuests are invited to create a destination experience:• Take advantage of all the outdoor adventures that Turpin Meadow Ranch has to offer like horseback riding, fly fishing, hiking, mountain biking and more• Visit Yellowstone and Grand Tetons National Parks• Explore Jackson Hole’s world-class town, trails and outdoor recreation• Enjoy the region’s Western heritage, wildlife, and natural beautyREGISTRATION NOW AVAILABLERunners are invited to show their grit in the fight against cancer by registering now for the John Wayne Grit Series The Big Trail Jackson Hole 30K, Half Marathon & 8K at www.johnwayne.org Participants may register individually or form corporate teams or friends & family teams.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE GRIT SERIESThe John Wayne Grit Series challenges participants to run through iconic Western landscapes tied to John Wayne’s legacy while raising funds to fight cancer. All events benefit the John Wayne Cancer Foundation, ensuring every mile run helps advance lifesaving cancer research and programs.ABOUT THE JOHN WAYNE CANCER FOUNDATIONJohn Wayne beat lung cancer in 1964. He died 15 years later after a battle with stomach cancer. During this difficult time, he became passionate about helping others fight this terrible disease. To honor his memory, his family created the John Wayne Cancer Foundation (JWCF). The foundation’s mission is to lead the fight against cancer with courage, strength, and grit. JWCF funds innovative programs that improve cancer patients’ outcomes and save lives through research, education, awareness, and support. JWCF is a 501(c)(3) public charity. For more information, visit www.johnwayne.org Note to Editors: High-resolution photos and additional materials are available upon request. Members of the Wayne family are expected to attend.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.