Housing Options Expanding Across Wisconsin

Projects in Shawano, Rhinelander, and Eau Claire aim to address local housing needs and rising workforce demands

MADISON, WI. DEC. 26, 2024 – A new chapter is beginning for a formerly vacant building in Shawano’s downtown.

Heather Pahl, co-owner of Martin Jewelers, 148 S. Main St., is repurposing the building into a renovated space that combines residential and commercial uses. The renovations add character to the historic building, but perhaps more importantly, they address the city’s need for additional housing.

“Employees in Shawano can’t find housing and are living out of town and commuting in,” Pahl said. “In order to bring back that vibrancy downtown, second-story housing is critical.”

As communities across Wisconsin struggle to meet local housing needs, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) is providing grants to assist a wide range of projects – from small apartment renovations to large housing developments.

Through programs like the Community Development Investment (CDI) and Idle Site Redevelopment grants, WEDC supports a wide range of community-driven construction, renovation, and development projects. The downtown Shawano project, which received a $178,000 CDI grant, is one of several housing projects WEDC is assisting.

WEDC is also providing $228,000 to convert a former motel into a 31-unit apartment building for veterans and low-income residents in Rhinelander, and $250,000 for an apartment development in Eau Claire’s Cannery Development District.

“Affordable, quality housing is essential for the growth and sustainability of communities across Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “Housing projects directly support a community’s economic health by bringing in residents, creating jobs, and strengthening local businesses. Public-private partnerships are key to overcoming funding hurdles for these projects, and WEDC is proud to provide a solution.”

The project includes a second-floor apartment that has already been leased, as well as commercial space on the first floor.

A Rendering of the Shawmano Renovation

Peter Thillman, executive director of Shawano County Economic Progress, Inc., said the Martin Jewelers project “checked a number of boxes for the city,” adding that, “without local and state incentives for second-floor housing rehab, most projects don’t pencil out.”

Renovating the historic building came with its own set of challenges, from restoring original architectural details to updating the structure to modern building codes. As layers of old flooring were removed and the historic façade was revealed, additional repairs and adjustments to the building’s foundation became necessary. Each of these surprises put a financial strain on the project, making the support from WEDC and other local grants even more critical, said Pahl.

Despite these hurdles, the project aligns closely with Shawano’s Downtown Master Plan, which prioritizes the development and use of vacant spaces to enhance the city center. Pahl hopes that this project will encourage other local investors to pursue similar support for second-story housing renovations, helping to attract more residents and businesses to the community.

“People remember the days in Shawano when there were more pigeons than people. That certainly has changed,” Pahl said. “We are forever thankful to the business owners and the town for continuing to invest in the buildings and creating that change.”

A similar project is underway in Rhinelander, which received a $228,000 CDI grant to convert a former Rodeway Inn into a 31-unit apartment building. The refurbished property’s target tenants are veterans, fixed-income seniors, and seasonal workers with limited access to affordable housing.

“These apartments are critical,” said Patrick Reagan, Rhinelander city administrator. “We have a housing shortage just like everybody else, and bringing more housing into the market is great. It’s important that we have housing that meets the needs of everyone in the community, not just those with deep pockets.”

The former Rodeway Inn, purchased and renovated by Wisconsin-based developer Tim Jewell, also provides a five-room office for potential new business. The business space is perfect for entrepreneurs because the building is located along a road with a new roundabout, Veterans’ Affairs center, and an existing hotel, Jewell said.

“This project will help economic growth big time,” Jewell said. “If you don’t have a place to live, you can’t open up the business and can’t advance the community.”

In Eau Claire, the Cannery Development District is expanding with a $30.8 million new development that will add 260 housing units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space along the Chippewa River. Funded in part by a $250,000 CDI grant from WEDC, the development reflects the Cannery District’s goal of revitalizing business opportunities in the area with an accessible, pedestrian-friendly environment.

The Cannery Square North development also aims to address Eau Claire’s housing shortage. Last year, the city’s vacancy rate was 1.7% for multi-family housing, far below the health range of 5% to 7%, according to Aaron White, Eau Claire’s community development director.

Twenty percent of the units in the Cannery Square North development will be designated as workforce housing to provide affordable living options for local workers. An additional 10 units will be reserved for families earning 60% of less of the county median income.

“This has been a really great economic engine for the area,” White said. “The Cannery District hadn’t seen much investment in recent years, so seeing this development go forward has definitely been great for the community.”

The project is also poised to contribute to a vibrant atmosphere where residents can live, work, and shop. With its proximity to downtown, a nearby hospital, and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, the development is expected to increase foot traffic to local businesses in the district. According to city projections, the project will directly support 26 local jobs and add more than $19 million in wages and salaries to the local economy.