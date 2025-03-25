Mineral Point grocery store serves community needs, supports historic downtown

Photo credit: Staple & Fancy Facebook page

Mineral Point couple returns home to open community-focused grocery market and six additional housing units in the heart of downtown

MADISON, WI. MARCH 25, 2025 – For years, Mineral Point’s historic downtown has drawn visitors and residents alike to its charming shops, restaurants, and artistic venues. Now, the community is celebrating the arrival of a business that many places take for granted – a local grocery store.

Since 2021, Mineral Point residents have relied on gas stations and convenience stores for their pantry staples, often traveling the roughly 10 miles to the neighboring town of Dodgeville for a typical grocery store experience.

However, once Staple & Fancy opens, it will provide residents access to locally sourced foods in the heart of Mineral Point’s downtown.

“The number one thing that I hear on a consistent basis is that residents would like to see a grocery store return to the city,” Mineral Point City Administrator Matthew Honer said. “The city is very grateful to Staple & Fancy for their commitment to our downtown and their authenticity during the process.”

A former downtown medical office building, located at 104 and 110 High St., will be transformed into a retail grocery space on the ground floor, with six residential rental units on the upper levels. Partnering with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), Staple & Fancy is receiving a $250,000 Community Development Investment (CDI) grant to assist with renovations, including retaining the historic façade of the 11,700 square foot building, paint, and overall aesthetic.

“At WEDC, we recognize the critical role that public-private partnerships play in driving economic development and improving the quality of life in communities across Wisconsin,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development agency. “Projects like this one in Mineral Point demonstrate how strategic investments can meet the evolving needs of locals and nurture historic downtowns. We are proud to support initiatives that strengthen these communities and ensure that all Wisconsinites have access to the resources they need to live, work, and thrive.”

The new grocery store will feature a variety of everyday necessities and food products.

“Our policy going forward is to make sure we have the staples, everyday things that folks need so they don’t have to travel out of town and can support their local producers and their products,” said Kassi Blanchette, who co-owns Staple & Fancy with her husband Brian. “We are also aware of the art and tourism the community supports, so we want to make sure we are providing top tier, locally sourced products as well.”

The project is a homecoming of sorts for the Blanchettes. After moving back to Mineral Point, Brian’s hometown, the couple saw a desperate need for a local grocery store. They worked closely with WEDC and Mineral Point city administration to secure funding and support for the project and renovations.

“If we wanted some brand-new box store, we would have just purchased a lot out on the highway and built something brand-new,” Kassi Blanchette said. “But we really love Mineral Point’s downtown and want to see it stick around. Bringing the focal point of the grocery store downtown is a really great way to maintain traffic and bring fresh, new ideas.”

The city hopes that the new store will fill a void left by the former health care offices, with customers bringing foot traffic to the other new businesses downtown.

“When the clinic left, it created a large opening downtown,” Honer said. “There have been some new businesses filling in that open space, including a pharmacy and chiropractor, and it’s been great so far. Brian and Kassi’s grocery store really set the stage to encourage more business owners to explore the possibility of opening downtown.”

Working with community members and business owners to maximize the store’s positive impact in the community is another area of focus for the Blanchettes. The couple has explored once-weekly delivery options for residents who are unable to access the store because of physical limitations.

“We plan on meeting with Pointer Food Pantry and other local organizations to see what kind of programs they might need extra food, funding, or support for,” said Kassi Blanchette. “I’m really excited to be here for the community and give them everything they need and foster long-lasting relationships with everyone.”

Staple & Fancy is expected to open in the early summer of 2025.