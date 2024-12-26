Walk, snowshoe or ski by candlelight at Minnesota state parks and trails this winter (published December 26, 2024)

Each winter, candlelight events at Minnesota state parks, recreation areas and trails encourage people to get outdoors and warm up to winter. The events feature trails lit up at night with candles, lanterns and other luminaries. Depending on the location of the event and the amount of snow cover, visitors can hike, snowshoe or cross-country ski along the lighted trails.

“Winter candlelight events are a magical way to experience Minnesota’s state parks, recreation areas and trails,” said Ann Pierce, director of Parks and Trails Division at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “There’s something truly special about walking a snowy trail under the glow of candlelight, where the quiet of the night and the sparkle of the snow create a peaceful escape. It’s a chance to slow down, connect with nature, spend time with friends and family and find beauty in the stillness of winter.”

This winter, 19 candlelight events at 17 different locations are planned between Jan. 3 and Feb. 22. The schedule — including dates, times and other details — is available at the candlelight events webpage.

Candlelight trails are suitable for beginners of all ages. In some locations, snowshoes and skis can be rented or checked out at the ranger station or visitor center. Call the park in advance to confirm the availability of equipment.

In the event of severe weather, check alerts and notices on the park website or call the park office. Park websites are listed on the DNR website and phone numbers are listed on each park website.

Save time: Get vehicle permits online before event

While there is no participation fee for the candlelight events, a vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. The DNR recommends buying permits in advance at the state park vehicle permit website. The cost is $7 per day, or $35 for a year.