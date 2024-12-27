Attain Online Japanese Language School Announces 2025 New Year Promotion with Exclusive Private Lesson Deals

Attain Online Japanese School Announces Exciting 2025 New Year Promotion with Exclusive Private Lesson Deals! Private Japanese LessonA private Japanese lesson is a service that allows students to take one-on-one lesson with a Japanese language instructor. Free trial lesson

AOJ Language School is delighted to announce a special "New Year Promotion" for its Japanese Private Lessons.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, December 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School, “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School,” operated by Attain Corporation, is delighted to announce a special "New Year Promotion" for its Japanese Private Lessons—a one-on-one service with a professional Japanese language instructor. As part of this promotion, students who purchase 4, 8, or 12 tickets by January 20, 2025 (Japan time), will receive up to 3 additional tickets (valued at 12,000 yen). Furthermore, during the enrollment period, students can enjoy unlimited access to JLPT video lectures tailored to their level, as well as free participation in Japanese cultural exchange courses and school events.

For more information: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

Application Form: https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school, offers “Japanese Private Lesson,” a tutoring lesson in Japanese language, along with group lessons. In the Japanese Private Lesson, they can receive one-on-one instruction from a teacher who specializes in Japanese language education. This popular service is available for all levels, from beginner to advanced, and can flexibly respond to requests such as “I want to practice conversation,” “I want to concentrate on my weak areas,” or “I want to advance my JLPT study at my own pace. The curriculum is tailored to the learner's goals and needs, and supports the content they wish to achieve.

In addition, lessons are ticket-based, with each ticket allowing for a 45-minute lesson at a cost of 4,000 yen per ticket. Schedules can be adjusted freely, so even busy people can learn at their own pace. The class schedule is transferable, so there is no need to worry if there is a sudden change of schedule.

Whether they are looking to enhance their Japanese language skills at the start of the New Year or embarking on their Japanese learning journey for the first time, the AOJ Language School is offering a special support promotion to showcase the value of Private Japanese Lessons.

As part of this promotion, students who purchase four or more tickets for private Japanese lessons will receive up to three additional tickets as a bonus. Additionally, during the enrollment period, students will enjoy unlimited access to lesson videos tailored to their level and can participate in school events, including Japanese cultural exchange lectures, at no extra cost.

The deadline for this special promotion is January 20, 2025, so please feel free to contact AOJ Language School for a free trial lesson.



What is a private Japanese lesson?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F8ESRbJpzM

The features of Attain Online Japanese Language School

https://youtu.be/hMrFovrjnVY

Details of the New Year Promotion

<Contents>

Students who purchase 4, 8, or 12 tickets by January 20, 2025 will receive up to 3 additional tickets (worth 12,000 yen). In addition, this time, during the enrollment period, students will be able to watch unlimited class videos according to their level and attend Japanese cultural exchange courses and school events for free.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Content after the promotion is applied>

4 tickets → 5 tickets (for 5 lessons) Price: 16,000 yen

8 tickets → 10 tickets (for 10 lessons) Price: 32,000 yen

12 tickets → 15 tickets (for 15 lessons) Price: 48,000 yen

*Payment method: PAYPAL or credit card or bank transfer

*Tickets are non-refundable.

*If the students cancel the class on the day of the lesson, the ticket will be cancelled. They must contact the teacher or school one day before the class to make up for the class.

★<Registration>

Please click the link below to register for private lessons.

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

Application deadline: January 20, 2025 (Japan time)

<About Private Japanese Lesson >

Service introduction page

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/private-lesson.html

School website: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Japanese classes for each level: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/index.html

AOJ Language School Features:

・Corresponds to small classes and one-on-one lessons

At AOJ Language School, they offer small class sizes and one-on-one lessons with teachers according to the level and needs of each student, ensuring that each student can improve their Japanese language skills.

・Affordable tuition fees

AOJ Language School is an online school, making the tuition fees much cheaper than other Japanese language schools. The monthly fee for group lesson is 15,000 JPY(around 102 USD) per student. This makes it cost-effective and efficient to receive Japanese language training.

・Progression every six months

At AOJ Language School, they conduct level-up exams every six months. This allows them to review the curriculum regularly and efficiently advance students' learning, allowing students to progress smoothly and acquire Japanese language skills effectively.

<About Attain Online Japanese, Japanese e-Learning Material>

The Japanese e-Learning material "Attain Online Japanese" produced by Attain Corporation supports Japanese language learners from beginners to JLPT N1. It also has subtitles in multiple languages, allowing learners to study in their mother tongue. Business Japanese materials are also available.

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/



Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3- 6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

What is a private Japanese lesson?

