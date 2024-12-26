Take a Hike to Kick off 2025 at Goddard Memorial State Park

Published on Thursday, December 26, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) invites the public to kick off 2025 and celebrate the New Year by joining a First Day Hike at Goddard Memorial State Park in Warwick on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get outdoors. 2025’s hike, the ninth such event DEM has hosted, is set for 10 AM to 1 PM.

"DEM is excited to once again ring in the New Year outdoors at one of Rhode Island’s beautiful properties and is a great opportunity to see scenic Goddard Memorial State Park,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “First Day Hikes are part of DEM's Strategic Plan to promote our state's natural resources by encouraging people to visit RI’s natural areas and state parks as part of an active and healthy lifestyle. This popular annual event is also an awesome way to learn about DEM's mission, programs, and goals.”

DEM will offer commemorative pins to participants, while supplies last. DEM Divisions of Parks & Recreation and Law Enforcement will be on hand with information about their programs and services. Leashed dogs are allowed if the leash is no longer than six feet. Children must be always accompanied by an adult. The 2-mile self-guided walk is on paved and gravel roads with some uneven ground. The walk will be held rain or shine, so DEM encourages participants to dress accordingly. Finn’s French Crepes Food Truck will be on site with refreshments available for purchase. Parking for the event will be located at the beach parking lot within the park, accessed via the second entrance on Ives Rd.

Located along the shores of Narragansett Bay, Goddard Memorial State Park, at nearly 480 acres is one of the flagship parks of RI’s state park system. The park attracts thousands of visitors each year as Rhode Island’s most popular Metropolitan Park. The park offers a beautiful natural environment with spacious lawns, fields, and forested areas with a variety of trees from all over the world. Visitors can make use of a nine-hole golf course, an equestrian show area, 18 miles of bridle trails, 355 picnic tables, 11 game fields, and a performing arts center for weddings, concerts, picnics, and special events.

First Day Hikes began at the Blue Hills Reservation state park in Massachusetts in 1992. Since 2012, all 50 states have participated. America’s State Parks hopes to make 2025 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches major milestones, including inching closer to 1 million miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program’s history.

RI State Parks is excited to offer a guided hike program in 2025. This initiative was made possible by a $15,000 Introductory Access Grant awarded from the Bronco Wild Fund. Please visit riparks.ri.gov/guided-hikes for details.

