B7-H3 Inhibitors Market to Experience Significant Expansion with Innovative Treatments by 2034

Exploring the Future of B7-H3 Inhibitors: Emerging Treatments to Shape Market Expansion | DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The B7-H3 Inhibitors market is projected to experience rapid growth due to the expansion of indications for already approved therapies, and increased R&D activities. Additionally, the competitive landscape is relatively sparse and the regulatory pathway for approval will likely involve extensive clinical trials to demonstrate safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight’s B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging B7-H3 Inhibitors inhibitor therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted B7-H3 Inhibitors market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Report:

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the B7-H3 Inhibitors market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

In February 2024, Mabwell Bioscience announced FDA approval for its clinical trial application of 7MW3711, a B7-H3-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for advanced malignant solid tumors. 7MW3711 is developed using Mabwell's next-generation IDDC platform.

In December 2023, GSK entered a licensing agreement with Hansoh for HS-20093, a B7-H3-targeted ADC utilizing a clinically validated topoisomerase inhibitor (TOPOi) payload. Under the agreement, GSK secured exclusive global rights (excluding mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan) to advance the clinical development and commercialization of HS-20093.

In October 2023, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck announced a global development and commercialization collaboration for three Daiichi Sankyo DXd ADCs, including ifinatamab deruxtecan, a B7-H3 inhibitor.

In December 2022, the FDA and EMA issued a negative opinion, recommending the refusal of approval for OMBLASTYS (omburtamab) for the treatment of CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma.

In October 2023, Daiichi Sankyo and Merck entered into a global development and commercialization partnership for three of Daiichi Sankyo's DXd antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), including ifinatamab deruxtecan (a B7-H3 Inhibitors inhibitor).

Additionally, other B7-H3 Inhibitors, such as Macrogenics’ Vobramitamab Duocarmazine, are currently in development and expected to seek approval during the B7-H3 Inhibitors Antibody Market forecast period.

Several novel anti-B7-H3 Inhibitors agents, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), bispecific antibodies, ADCs, CAR-T cells, and radioimmunotherapy agents, have shown promising antitumor activity in preclinical studies and are now entering clinical testing for various cancer types.

As companies like Daiichi Sankyo, Merck, Macrogenics, and others continue to advance the development and production of selective B7-H3 Inhibitors, they hold the potential to significantly impact the B7-H3 Inhibitors market.



Discover which therapies are expected to grab the B7-H3 Inhibitors inhibitor

market share

https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/B7-H3 Inhibitors-market-forecast?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=kpr

The role of B7-H3 Inhibitors in cancer care is rapidly evolving, with emerging data from preclinical studies and clinical trials suggesting their potential to transform the therapeutic landscape. Here's a detailed look at their upcoming role:

1. Targeting a Unique Immune Checkpoint

B7-H3 Inhibitors (CD276) is an immune checkpoint molecule overexpressed in a wide range of cancers, including prostate, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers, as well as glioblastoma.

It is associated with immune evasion, tumor progression, and poor prognosis.

Unlike traditional immune checkpoints (e.g., PD-1/PD-L1, CTLA-4), B7-H3 Inhibitors is rarely expressed in normal tissues, which makes it an attractive therapeutic target with potentially lower off-tumor toxicity.

2. Versatility of B7-H3 Inhibitors

Monoclonal Antibodies: These target B7-H3 Inhibitors directly to block its interaction with immune cells, thereby promoting an anti-tumor immune response. Examples include enoblituzumab and vobramitamab.

Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs): These innovative therapies, such as DS-7300 and MHB088C, link B7-H3 Inhibitors-targeting antibodies to cytotoxic agents, enabling selective delivery of chemotherapy to tumor cells.

CAR-T Cell Therapies: Preclinical studies suggest B7-H3 Inhibitors as a viable target for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells, offering potential for solid tumor immunotherapy.

3. Addressing Unmet Needs

Refractory and Metastatic Tumors: B7-H3 Inhibitors show promise in tumors resistant to standard therapies, including metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Pediatric Oncology: B7-H3 Inhibitors is highly expressed in certain pediatric cancers, such as neuroblastoma, making it a key target for pediatric solid tumor therapies.

Combination Strategies: Synergistic effects are being explored with checkpoint inhibitors (e.g., PD-1/PD-L1), radiotherapy, and chemotherapeutics to enhance response rates.

4. Recent Clinical Findings

Improved Efficacy: Trials such as those involving DS-7300 and MHB088C have shown high objective response rates (ORRs) and durable disease control.

Favorable Safety Profiles: ADCs and monoclonal antibodies targeting B7-H3 Inhibitors demonstrate manageable toxicity, a crucial consideration for clinical adoption.

Broad Applicability: B7-H3 Inhibitors expression across diverse tumor types widens the scope of these therapies.

5. Challenges to Overcome

Biomarker Development: Reliable biomarkers to predict patient response and monitor treatment efficacy are essential.

Resistance Mechanisms: Identifying and overcoming resistance to B7-H3 Inhibitors-targeted therapies remains a research priority.

Dose Optimization: Balancing efficacy and toxicity, especially in ADCs, is critical to maximizing clinical benefit.

6. Future Outlook

Expanded Approvals: With ongoing trials showing promise, regulatory approvals for B7-H3 Inhibitors in multiple cancers are likely in the near future.

Precision Medicine Integration: These inhibitors are poised to become part of precision oncology, tailored to patients with high B7-H3 Inhibitors expression.

Combination Therapies: As part of multimodal regimens, B7-H3 Inhibitors could redefine treatment paradigms for solid and hematologic malignancies.

Conclusion

B7-H3 Inhibitors represent a new frontier in cancer immunotherapy, offering hope for patients with aggressive and treatment-resistant cancers. As clinical trials progress and more data emerge, these therapies are expected to play a pivotal role in the next generation of cancer care.



B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Dynamics

The B7-H3 Inhibitors Market is anticipated to experience substantial growth in the coming years. This growth is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of cancer diagnoses, increasing awareness about B7-H3 Inhibitors, and the growing number of B7-H3 Inhibitors entering clinical trials or awaiting approval from regulatory authorities. The B7-H3 Inhibitors protein, a key immune checkpoint, has garnered significant attention in recent years due to its distinct properties compared to other checkpoint proteins, sparking interest among drug developers and researchers.

Although B7-H3 Inhibitors have not yet received regulatory approval, many pharmaceutical companies are actively developing these inhibitors, with products at various stages of clinical trials. As of 2022, Omburtamab (131I-8H9), developed by Y-mAbs Therapeutics, was the most advanced B7-H3 Inhibitors inhibitor candidate in clinical trials. It was tested in rare cancers such as desmoplastic small round cell tumor, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and CNS/leptomeningeal metastases from neuroblastoma in pediatric patients. It was also explored as an intrathecal immunotherapy for leptomeningeal/CNS metastases. However, in 2022, the FDA and EMA issued a negative opinion, with the FDA stating that approval could not be granted for Omburtamab in its current state.

Several leading companies, including Daiichi Sankyo/Merck, Macrogenics, and others, are actively working on developing B7-H3 Inhibitors for various indications, such as small cell lung cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Among these, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd), developed by Daiichi Sankyo, is one of the most notable B7-H3 Inhibitors. It is currently in Phase III trials, being tested both as a monotherapy and in combination therapies for multiple cancers.

Early clinical results with B7-H3 Inhibitors have shown promise, particularly in solid tumor malignancies. Ongoing studies will further assess the efficacy and safety of these inhibitors in different cancer types and in combination with other therapeutic agents.

Overall, B7-H3 Inhibitors represent an exciting new class of cancer therapies with significant potential for development. As current studies mature over the next few years, a clearer understanding of their efficacy and role in cancer treatment will emerge, potentially transforming the landscape of cancer immunotherapy.

Learn more about the FDA-approved B7-H3 Inhibitors



Emerging Drugs in the B7-H3 Inhibitors Market

Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd): AstraZeneca

Ifinatamab Deruxtecan (I-DXd) is an innovative B7-H3 Inhibitors-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) currently undergoing clinical trials for various indications, including small cell lung cancer, advanced solid tumors, and other malignant solid tumors. Developed using Daiichi Sankyo's proprietary DXd ADC technology, it is designed to target and deliver a cytotoxic payload specifically to cancer cells that express the B7-H3 Inhibitors antigen on their surface. Each ADC consists of a monoclonal antibody linked to multiple topoisomerase I inhibitor payloads (an exatecan derivative, DXd), connected via tetrapeptide-based cleavable linkers, ensuring precise delivery of the cytotoxic agent directly into the cancer cells.

Vobramitamab Duocarmazine: Macrogenics

Vobramitamab Duocarmazine (also known as Vobra Duo, formerly MGC018) is an experimental antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) featuring a humanized B7-H3 Inhibitors monoclonal antibody. This antibody is linked via a cleavable linker to the prodrug seco-DUocarmycin hydroxyBenzamide Azaindole (DUBA), licensed from Byondis, B.V. The ADC has an average drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of approximately 2.7. DUBA is an alkylating agent that targets DNA in both dividing and non-dividing cells, inducing cell death by damaging the genetic material. Vobramitamab Duocarmazine is designed to selectively target solid tumors that express the B7-H3 Inhibitors antigen, offering potential therapeutic benefit for cancers with this specific biomarker.

To know more about B7-H3 Inhibitors clinical trials, visit



B7-H3 Inhibitors Overview

B7-H3 Inhibitors belong to the B7 ligand family and are transmembrane receptors that are highly expressed on malignant cells, playing a crucial role in adaptive immunity. In non-malignant tissues, B7-H3 Inhibitors typically functions in an inhibitory capacity, suppressing T-cell activation and proliferation. However, in malignant tissues, B7-H3 Inhibitors impedes tumor antigen-specific immune responses, contributing to a protumorigenic environment. In addition to its immune-related effects, B7-H3 Inhibitors also exhibits non-immunologic protumorigenic properties, including promoting tumor cell migration, invasion, angiogenesis, chemoresistance, endothelial-to-mesenchymal transition, and altering tumor cell metabolism. Consequently, elevated B7-H3 Inhibitors expression in tumors is often linked to poor prognosis.

Targeted B7-H3 Inhibitors, such as antibody-drug conjugates, radioimmunotherapy, and monoclonal antibodies, represent a promising new class of cancer therapies. These agents have shown encouraging preliminary clinical efficacy across multiple tumor types. The growing attention on B7-H3 Inhibitors is due to its significant role in immune modulation and its impact on the tumor microenvironment.

Various antibody-based approaches have been developed to target B7-H3 Inhibitors-expressing cancer cells using different effector mechanisms. These strategies have demonstrated potent antitumor activity and favorable safety profiles in preclinical studies. Ongoing clinical trials are evaluating their safety and efficacy in human patients. The identification and better understanding of the B7-H3 Inhibitors receptor will deepen our knowledge of its role in tumor immunity, paving the way for the development of blocking antibodies that could potentially enhance tumor-targeting immune responses and improve therapeutic outcomes.

B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Outlook

Numerous studies have consistently demonstrated that dysregulated B7-H3 Inhibitors expression is prevalent across a wide range of malignancies, including prostate cancer, medulloblastoma, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, melanoma, glioma, breast cancer, renal cell carcinoma, ovarian carcinoma, endometrial cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. In oral squamous cell carcinoma, overexpression of B7-H3 Inhibitors has been linked to more aggressive tumor behavior and higher mortality, with blocking its expression leading to suppression of tumor growth. Similarly, in prostate cancer, increased B7-H3 Inhibitors expression is strongly correlated with metastasis, recurrence, post-surgical cancer progression, and increased mortality.

In osteosarcoma and gastric cancer, B7-H3 Inhibitors deregulation has been consistently associated with a poorer prognosis. In colon cancer, high B7-H3 Inhibitors expression on the tumor vasculature correlates with worse TNM staging and a poorer prognosis. Additionally, B7-H3 Inhibitors expression is notably enriched in tumors of the central nervous system (CNS), where it may play a key role in tumor progression and therapeutic resistance.

Scope of the B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Report

Study Period: 2020–2034

B7-H3 Inhibitors Report Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

B7-H3 Inhibitors Therapeutic Assessment: B7-H3 Inhibitors current marketed and emerging therapies

B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging B7-H3 Inhibitors Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

B7-H3 Inhibitors Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about B7-H3 Inhibitors drugs in development

Table of Contents

1. B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Key Insights

2. B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of B7-H3 Inhibitors

4. Key Events

5. B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Forecast Methodology

6. B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM

7. B7-H3 Inhibitors: Background and Overview

8. B7-H3 Inhibitors Target Patient Pool

9. B7-H3 Inhibitors Marketed Drugs

10. B7-H3 Inhibitors Emerging Drugs

11. Seven Major B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Analysis

12. B7-H3 Inhibitors Market Access and Reimbursement

13. SWOT Analysis

14. KOL Views

15. B7-H3 Inhibitors Unmet Needs

16. Appendix

17. DelveInsight Capabilities

18. Disclaimer

19. About DelveInsight

