UNION SOLAR FARM POWERS UP OHIO WITH START OF COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACCIONA Energía announced today the achievement of Commercial Operation Date (COD) for its Union Solar Farm in Ohio (325MWp), officially marking the start of energy injection into the Ohio grid.The project is located in Marysville, central Ohio, and it is comprised of 760,000 solar panels spread over 22 square miles. With a capacity of 325MWp, enough to meet the energy needs of nearly 62,000 households, Union Solar benefits from a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon.On top of the environmental benefits, the construction of the Union Solar farm has had a direct positive economic impact on the local communities where the project is located. It generated more than 370 jobs during peak construction, with more than 80% of the labor being local to the State of Ohio, and it will maintain up to 20 permanent jobs during operations.In addition, a portion of the project’s annual revenues will be reinvested in the local community through the company’s Social Impact Management program, aimed at improving the living conditions of residents in the communities where the projects are located.ACCIONA Energía has been operating in North America for twenty years, where it has more than 250 permanent employees. The company’s renewable energy fleet across the US and Canada boasts a current installed capacity of 3GWs of renewable energy and will surpass 3.3GWs upon completion of its Forty Mile wind project in Alberta.ACCIONA Energía is the largest 100% renewable energy company with no fossil legacy in the world. It has more than 14GW of renewable energy and presence in 25 countries. With 30 years of experience, ACCIONA Energía offers a complete portfolio of tailor-made energy solutions for its corporate and institutional clients to meet their decarbonization goals. ACCIONA Energía is committed to the highest environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. ACCIONA S.A., a leading global company in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy, is the majority shareholder of ACCIONA Energía. www.acciona-energia.com

