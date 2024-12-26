UTM students deliver innovative outcomes for local restaurant group and cultural association

MACAU, December 26 - This semester, students from the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) worked on innovative projects under the guidance of Dr. Fernando Lourenço, providing valuable support to local businesses and associations. This project is a testament to UTM's commitment to creating hands-on learning experiences that benefit students and the community.

Undergraduate students enrolled in the Culinary Arts Management degree programme supported Portuguese Restaurants & Retail Concepts (PRRC), a group operating several businesses, including ALBERGUE 1601 Restaurant, Three Sardines Restaurant, Pastéis de Chaves, Loja Portuguesa and Amor. Over three months, students took guided tours of the restaurants, evaluated the offerings as customers, and proposed recommendations to the general manager. They then researched the São Lázaro district, where PRRC has a significant presence, compiling a spreadsheet on local businesses, heritage sites, events and landmarks in the area. This data was used to create a tourism map and route that showcases the district's cultural attractions and distinctive local businesses, enhancing tourist experiences and driving patronage. Mr. Ricardo Balocas, General Manager of PRRC, praised the collaboration, “UTM students have developed a practical and innovative map that significantly supports our business and marketing efforts, exemplifying how academic projects can align with industry needs.”

In another industrial project, undergraduate students from the Marketing and Brand Management degree programme supported the “Red Boat 1866” event, a vibrant cultural initiative showcasing Macao's rich heritage. The project was a collaboration with the Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association (澳門五軍虎粵劇行當協會), funded by the Macao Government Tourism Office. UTM students excelled in market research, digital marketing, cultural merchandise development, event execution, and design concept proposals. Mr. Lei Kin Hou, the President of the Association, praised the students' work, noting that their ability to apply theoretical knowledge in a practical environment contributed to the project's success and significant advancements in cultural tourism.

These initiatives exemplify UTM's ongoing commitment to providing students with experiential learning opportunities to engage with real-world business challenges, apply their academic knowledge in practical settings, and positively impact the community.