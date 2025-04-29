Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool, Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool, and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool opens to public from 1 May

MACAU, April 29 - Starting from 1 May, four outdoor swimming pools managed by Sports Bureau including Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool, Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool, and Cheoc Van Swimming Pool, will be opened to the public. The daily opening hours will be divided into three sessions (see appendix for the detailed).

To provide convenience to use the swimming pools managed by Sports Bureau, various ways and channels are available for users to buy swimming tickets. Users can buy swimming ticket two days in advance or buy on-the-spot ticket on the day of use through three online platforms including Macao One Account, Sports Bureau website and mobile APP while on-the-spot ticket is also available at each swimming pool ticketing counter.

In addition, in order to assist users to make better arrangement of swimming activities, information of remaining on-the-spot ticket number of each session is shared on Sports Bureau website and mobile APP and also displayed at each swimming pool.

For more details, please visit www.sport.gov.mo.

Appendix

Outdoor Swimming Pool Opening Hours Dr. Sun Yat Sen Swimming Pool Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 07:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Monday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-20:00 Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 07:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Wednesday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-21:00 Hac Sa Park Swimming Pool Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 08:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Thursday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-21:00 Cheoc Van Swimming Pool Monday to Sunday (1 May to 31 October) 1st session: 08:00-11:00 (pool cleaning every Monday*) 2nd session: 12:00-16:00 3rd session: 17:00-21:00

*Remarks:

Regular pool cleaning works will be carried out so the pool will be closed temporarily on the first session. If regular cleaning works fall on a public holiday, the pool will remain opened and the cleaning will be postponed to the following day. For other circumstances, Sports Bureau will make announcement accordingly.