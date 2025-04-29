Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for the 1st quarter of 2025

MACAU, April 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that inbound package tour visitors totalled 550,000 in the first quarter of 2025, an uplift of 9.1% year-on-year. Number of available guest rooms in hotel establishments decreased by 5.8% year-on-year to 44,000, while the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 5.2 percentage points to 90.1%. The average length of stay of guests remained at 1.7 nights.

In the first quarter, there were 550,000 inbound package tour visitors, up by 9.1% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China rose by 6.3% year-on-year to 477,000. International tour visitors increased by 19.8% to 60,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (33,000) growing by 43.5%.

Number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies totalled 124,000 in the first quarter, up by 8.7% year-on-year. Number of residents travelling on package tours went up by 21% to 31,000, with 27,000 of them going to mainland China.

In March 2025, a total of 244,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded, up by 5.6% year-on-year. Tour visitors from mainland China rose by 2.4% year-on-year to 214,000. Besides, international tour visitors went up by 21.5% to 24,000, with those coming from the Republic of Korea (11,000) rising by 41.9%. On the other hand, number of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies dropped by 0.8% year-on-year to 45,000. Among them, those travelling under own arrangements went down by 6.1% to 31,000, while those travelling on package tours increased by 13.7% to 14,000.

There were 147 hotel establishments offering accommodation services to the public at the end of the first quarter of this year, an increase of 6 year-on-year; total number of available guest rooms dropped by 5.8% to 44,000. In the first quarter, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 5.2 percentage points year-on-year to 90.1%; the rates for 5-star (93.2%), 4-star (84.5%) and 3-star hotels (86.6%) showed respective growth of 6.1 percentage points, 3.4 percentage points and 5.5 percentage points.

In the first quarter, number of guests of hotel establishments decreased by 5.4% year-on-year to 3,574,000. Guests from mainland China (2,721,000) showed a drop of 3.4% year-on-year. Meanwhile, international guests (292,000) grew by 8.1% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (92,000), Japan (26,000), Malaysia (22,000) and Indonesia (17,000) went up by 16.1%, 9.8%, 14.7% and 31.2% respectively, while those from Thailand (17,000), India (13,000) and USA (13,000) fell by 9.2%, 5% and 0.9% respectively.

In March this year, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments climbed by 5.1 percentage points year-on-year to 88.8%. Total number of guests decreased by 2.7% year-on-year to 1,203,000, whereas their average length of stay remained at 1.6 nights.