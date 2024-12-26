CE stresses importance of unity and responsibility on first working day of sixth-term Government

MACAU, December 26 - Today was the first working day of the sixth-term Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR). The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, arrived before 9am at the Government Headquarters to start his working day, symbolising his practical action to lead the new Government team and all sectors of society, in order to serve the country, and create a more prosperous and harmonious Macao for its residents.

On 20 December, Mr Sam had been sworn in as the sixth-term Chief Executive, at a ceremony in Macao led by President Xi Jinping.

The Chief Executive said President Xi’s important speech, delivered at the ceremony to mark the 25th anniversary celebration of Macao’s return to the motherland and the inauguration ceremony of the sixth-term MSAR Government, has immense significance, as it provides clear guidance to the MSAR Government, and paves the way for Macao’s future.

Mr Sam stressed his leadership and responsibility in transforming the city into “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao”. He was also committed to ensuring there would be no deviating from – nor any bending or distorting – of the “One country, two systems” principle. He would also endeavour to promote Macao’s appropriate economic diversification.

Currently, the primary task is quickly to familiarise himself with the situation in various policy areas, review unfinished work, ensure that policies and measures that require continuity operate effectively, and arrange for the work that should be carried out first in various fields.

At 11am, Mr Sam visited the Macao Outdoor Performance Venue to review arrangements there, and to witness an on-site drill.

In the afternoon, he met with the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon, to discuss Government Policy Address matters in the area of Administration and Justice.

Prior to his official first day of work, Mr Sam had already kick-started his duties. Such steps included on 24 December leading a delegation to meet with Guangdong leaders to discuss the promotion of Guangdong-Macao cooperation. On 20 December, i.e., his inauguration day, Mr Sam had convened his first executive meeting, consulting with the Government Secretaries on the schedule for the key administrative focuses of the MSAR Government for 2025.

Prior to assuming the post of Chief Executive, Mr Sam had held two meetings on 4 December and 14 December respectively. Additionally, he met with the President of the Legislative Assembly and the respective Presidents in Macao’s three-level court system, to discuss enhancing the healthy interaction between the executive and the legislative branches, and continuing to uphold the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

The Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong, today held a meeting with the heads of the departments under his portfolio, to lay out plans for future work. The “Four Expectations” for the new-term MSAR Government, raised by President Xi during his recent visit to Macao, emphasised the need to: improve various systems and mechanisms; improve laws and regulations; advance public administration reforms; and build a high-efficiency, competent, and service-orientated governance system. Mr Cheong urged leaders of all departments to study the spirit of President Xi’s important speeches, and integrate them with the governance direction regarding reform, as proposed by Mr Sam in his political platform prior to being elected as Chief Executive.

The Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip, this morning presided over the inauguration ceremony for the new Director of the Economic and Technological Development Bureau, Mr Yau Yun Wah. Secretary Tai stated the Economy and Finance team must earnestly study the requirements and expectations put forward by President Xi. They must also adhere to the administrative philosophy of the Chief Executive, and diligently undertake all tasks related to economic development and the improvement of people’s livelihoods. This would be while also accelerating effort to promote appropriate economic diversification and supporting the improvement and development of local small and medium-sized enterprises in Macao. Secretary Tai said his team was helping to prepare the Government Policy Address for the upcoming year, and would visit local associations to gather extensively opinions and suggestions on Macao’s economic development.

The Secretary for Security, Mr Wong Sio Chak, held a work meeting with leading officials of the departments under his supervision, to deploy future work priorities. He urged all department heads to study and understand the important speeches delivered by President Xi during his latest visit to Macao, and to adhere to the governance philosophy of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation” proposed by Mr Sam in his election platform. Mr Wong asked the officials to shoulder responsibilities with courage, and to proactively uphold national security, social order, public safety, and serve the public with a more active and positive attitude. He stressed the continuous enhancement of law enforcement capabilities through proactive and close cooperation between the police and the public, as well as through the adoption of forward-looking technology to strengthen law enforcement.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms O Lam, today convened a meeting with the heads of the departments under her portfolio, to strategise and exchange views on upcoming key tasks. She called on all officials to prioritise projects relating to people’s well-being, and take a question-based approach to tackling issues. When helping to draft the Policy Address, they must align with the political platform presented by Mr Sam prior to his election as Chief Executive, embodying in practical ways the administrative concept of “Striving Together, Upholding Integrity and Innovation”. At the same time, the officials must deeply engage with residents, listen in person to their concerns, and proactively strengthen cooperation with associations, to ensure jointly the successful implementation of policies and measures.

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man, today presided over the inauguration ceremony of the new Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau, Mr Ip Kuong Lam, on his first day in the role. Mr Tam stated that the tasks under the Transport and Public Works portfolio are closely related to the lives of the residents, and each department carries significant responsibilities. He will work in unity with the entire team under the Transport and Public Works portfolio, to surmount difficulties, and actively strive to enhance the quality of life of the residents. He also advised all departments to strengthen communication, foster a spirit of team collaboration, and strive to respond to the needs of the citizens and of society.