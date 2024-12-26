Systemic Sclerosis Market Poised for Rapid Expansion by 2034, According to DelveInsight

Numerous companies, such as Kyowa Kirin, GSK, AstraZeneca, aTyr Pharma, and others, are actively developing treatments in the Systemic Sclerosis market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Systemic Sclerosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Systemic Sclerosis, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Systemic Sclerosis market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report offers a detailed analysis of Systemic Sclerosis, providing essential insights into revenue trends, prevalence, and treatment options. It presents key statistics on Systemic Sclerosis, including current and projected market sizes, and evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies. The report also explores the clinical trial landscape, providing an overview of ongoing and upcoming studies that will influence the future of Systemic Sclerosis treatment. This comprehensive resource is vital for understanding the market dynamics and the evolving treatment strategies in the field of Systemic Sclerosis.

Some of the key insights of Systemic Sclerosis Market Report:

• In 2023, the total Systemic Sclerosis (SSc) market size was approximately USD 1,850 million in the 7MM, with the US accounting for the largest market share.

• The US reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent SSc cases in the 7MM, with nearly 102,100 cases in 2023.

• Among the subset-specific cases, limited systemic sclerosis accounted for 66% of total cases, followed by diffuse systemic sclerosis in the US in 2023.

• In age-specific cases, the 40–69 age group represented the highest proportion, accounting for 62% of cases in the US in 2023.

• Emerging therapies for SSc include Brodalumab, Anifrolumab, CABA-201, Inebilizumab, KYV-101, SAPHNELO, BENLYSTA, and Dersimelagon, and others.

• Key companies advancing SSc treatments include Kyowa Kirin, GSK, AstraZeneca, Amgen (Horizon Therapeutics), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Roche (Genentech), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, aTyr Pharma, Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• In November 2024, Zura Bio Limited submitted a Phase 2 protocol for Tibulizumab to the FDA for treating SSc in adults.

• In September 2024, EydisBio, Inc. received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for EYD-001, a TAK1 inhibitor, for SSc treatment.

• In September 2024, Aisa Pharma, Inc. received an Orphan Drug Designation for AISA-021 (cilnidipine) for SSc treatment.

• In March 2024, CABA-201 received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA for treating systemic sclerosis.

• In February 2024, Certa Therapeutics announced FDA Fast Track Designation for FT011, previously granted Orphan Drug Designation, for treating SSc.

Systemic Sclerosis Overview

Systemic sclerosis is a rare autoimmune disease characterized by the hardening and tightening of the skin due to abnormal growth of connective tissue. This condition can lead to thickened tissue, causing swelling or pain in the muscles and joints. Systemic sclerosis often affects internal organs, potentially causing calcium deposits on the fingers or other bony areas like the elbows and knees, sores on the fingertips and knuckles, a grating sound when moving inflamed joints and tissues, and issues with the esophagus. The symptoms and manifestation of systemic sclerosis vary depending on its specific type.

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides a comprehensive overview of the historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major markets (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It highlights the factors driving these trends by reviewing various studies and insights from key opinion leaders. The section also includes a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient population and forecasts future trends.

Systemic Sclerosis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Systemic Sclerosis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Systemic Sclerosis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Gender-specific Cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Age-specific Cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Type-specific Cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Severity-specific Cases

• Systemic Sclerosis Complication Associated

Systemic Sclerosis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drug uptake section analyzes the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Systemic Sclerosis treatments throughout the study period. It evaluates how patients are adopting these therapies and the sales performance of each drug, offering a thorough examination of the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Systemic Sclerosis treatments in the market.

Additionally, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Systemic Sclerosis drugs with the fastest uptake, exploring the key drivers behind their widespread use and comparing their market shares. This section provides valuable insights into which therapies are gaining momentum and the reasons for their rapid adoption.

The report also delves into the Systemic Sclerosis pipeline, offering insights into therapeutic candidates at various stages of development. It identifies the leading companies involved in developing targeted treatments for Systemic Sclerosis. Furthermore, the report covers recent industry developments, such as collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other important updates on emerging therapies.

Systemic Sclerosis Therapies and Key Companies

• LUMICEF (brodalumab/KHK-4827): Kyowa Kirin

• BENLYSTA (belimumab): GSK

• SAPHNELO (anifrolumab): AstraZeneca

• UPLIZNA (inebilizumab/MT-0551): Amgen (Horizon Therapeutics)/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

• efzofitimod: aTyr Pharma/Kyorin Pharmaceutical

• vixarelimab (RG6536): Roche (Genentech)/Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

• CABA-201: Cabaletta Bio

Systemic Sclerosis Market Outlook

Treatment options for systemic sclerosis are primarily focused on managing the organ disease manifestations, with immunosuppressants commonly used. A significant milestone occurred in September 2019 when the US FDA approved Boehringer Ingelheim’s OFEV, the first and only drug to slow the decline in pulmonary function in patients with systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease. Boehringer Ingelheim's 2023 annual report revealed strong growth for OFEV in treating this condition. In March 2021, the US FDA also approved Roche’s ACTEMRA (Genentech), the first biologic therapy approved to treat systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, helping slow pulmonary function decline in adult patients.

In September 2021, Zenyaku received approval from the Japanese MHLW for the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody RITUXAN. Biosimilar versions of RITUXAN have already been launched in Japan for various indications. The approval of therapies like nintedanib, tocilizumab, and rituximab has significantly expanded treatment options for skin sclerosis and systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease, marking a new era in managing the disease. The emerging pipeline of systemic sclerosis therapies includes promising candidates such as SAPHNELO (anifrolumab), dersimelagon (MT-7117), fipaxalparant (AMG 670/HZN 825), avenciguat (BI 685509), and BENLYSTA (belimumab), among others.

In 2023, the US represented the largest market for systemic sclerosis in the 7MM, with a market size of approximately USD 1.3 billion.

Systemic Sclerosis Market Drivers

• The role of B cells and clinical data supporting the use of CD19-CAR T therapy in systemic sclerosis suggest that therapies like CABA-201 may significantly transform treatment options for the disease.

• Kyowa Kirin’s submission of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for brodalumab in the treatment of systemic sclerosis is expected to drive market growth. The potential launch of this drug is anticipated to expand therapeutic options and contribute to the growth of the systemic sclerosis market.

Systemic Sclerosis Market Barriers

• Only 35–50% of systemic sclerosis patients are eligible for current treatments, limiting the overall patient population that can benefit from existing therapies.

• Enzyme Replacement Therapy (ERT) has not demonstrated substantial improvements across all organ systems, with observed benefits primarily seen in kidney disease and a reduction in left ventricular hypertrophy, limiting its effectiveness for broader systemic sclerosis manifestations.

Scope of the Systemic Sclerosis Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Systemic Sclerosis Companies: Kyowa Kirin, GSK, AstraZeneca, Amgen (Horizon Therapeutics), Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Roche (Genentech), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, aTyr Pharma, Kyorin Pharmaceutical, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Key Systemic Sclerosis Therapies: Brodalumab, BENLYSTA, Anifrolumab, CABA-201, Inebilizumab, KYV-101, SAPHNELO, BENLYSTA, and Dersimelagon, and others.

• Systemic Sclerosis Therapeutic Assessment: Systemic Sclerosis currently marketed, and Systemic Sclerosis emerging therapies

• Systemic Sclerosis Market Dynamics: Systemic Sclerosis market drivers and Systemic Sclerosis market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Systemic Sclerosis Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Systemic Sclerosis Market Access and Reimbursement

