Universal Pest & Termite Opens New Location at 5600 Greenwich Rd Virginia Beach, Va 23462

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Universal Pest & Termite, a leading provider of pest and termite control services in Hampton Roads, is proud to announce the purchase of a new office building located at 5600 Greenwich Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. This strategic acquisition reflects the company’s continued growth and commitment to better serving the community.The newly acquired property will serve as Universal Pest & Termite’s primary headquarters, enabling the company to centralize operations, enhance customer service, and accommodate future expansion. The building’s location offers convenient access to major thoroughfares, positioning the company to respond quickly to residential and commercial clients throughout the region.Universal Pest & Termite is a family-owned and operated company. Owner George Pilkington, his daughter Brittany Pilkington Baine, and son-in-law Tanner Baine head up the company, ensuring a personal touch and dedication to quality service.Founded in 2000, George Pilkington started Universal Pest & Termite by going door to door selling pest control services. His dedication and hands-on approach laid the foundation for the company’s success. Brittany Pilkington Baine spent her summers away from George Mason University working at Universal Pest & Termite, gaining valuable experience and contributing to the family business.“We are excited about this new chapter for Universal Pest & Termite,” said George Pilkington, Owner of Universal Pest & Termite. “This move is not only an investment in our company’s future but also in the community we serve. The new location will allow us to expand our services, hire additional staff, and continue providing the high-quality pest control solutions our clients expect.”The company has renovated and tailor the building to meet operational needs. Universal Pest & Termite invites clients and community members to stay tuned for a grand opening celebration later this year.For over 24 years, Universal Pest & Termite has been a trusted name in pest management, offering innovative and eco-friendly solutions to homes and businesses across Hampton Roads.For more information, please contact: Brittany Baine, Corp Secretary , Universal Pest & Termite Phone: 757-502-0200Email: Website: www.universalpest.com

