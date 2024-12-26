Sir Shefik Receives Proclamation from New York State Senate and Senator Kevin Thomas

Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. The Proclamation from New York State Senate acknowledged and applauded recitals to Sir Shefik Macauley.

On the occasion of the 50th Annual Harambee Festival, Senator Kevin Thomas honored philanthropist Sir Shefik with a Proclamation from New York State Senate.

It is the privilege of this Legislative Body to honor Sir Shefik Macauley upon the outstanding service to the State of New York.” — New York State Senate

MASSAPEQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York State Senate ( https://www.nysenate.gov ) is the upper house of the New York State Legislature, while the New York State Assembly is its lower house. Established in 1777 by the Constitution of New York, the members of New York State Senate are elected to two-year terms with no term limits. There are 63 seats in the Senate. The Democratic Party has held control of the New York State Senate since 2019. The Senate Majority Leader is Senate Andrea Stewart-Cousins. Senator Kevin Thomas serves as New York State Senator of Senate District 6. He has represented the district since 2019.On the occasion of the 50th Annual Harambee Festival, Senator Thomas honored media personality, philanthropist, and technology maven Sir Shefik Macauley (known mononymously as Shefik) ( https://shefik.info ) with a Proclamation from New York State Senate. The festival was on October 26, 2024, presented by Harambee Dallas ( https://www.harambeedallas.org ) and Citizens Committee to Save Our Children.Harambee is a Kenyan tradition of community self-help events, such as fundraising or development activities. The word means "all pull together" in Swahili, and is the official motto of Kenya, appearing on its coat of arms.The festival by Harambee Dallas is a community-based educational and cultural event that was created in the early 1970s, by the founding members of the Harambee Festival Steering Committee — a group of community-minded citizens who gathered at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Dallas, to form an alternative celebration to Halloween. Their objective was to organize a celebration that would provide a positive, cultural experience for children, youth, and adults.The Proclamation acknowledged and applauded the following recitals to Shefik:- A Great State is only as great as those individuals who perform exemplary service on behalf of their community, whether through unique achievement in professional or other endeavors, or simply through a lifetime of good citizenship.- It is the privilege of this Legislative Body to honor Sir Shefik Macauley upon the outstanding service to the State of New York.- It is the belief of this Legislative Body that when individuals of such noble aims and accomplishments are brought to our attention, it is appropriate to publicly proclaim and commend those individuals for the edification of emulation of others.- Such service, which is truly the lifeblood of the community and the state, so often goes unrecognized and unheralded."I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition from New York State Senate," says Shefik.While the festival by Harambee Dallas was held in-person at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Dallas, Shefik served as Producer, Director, and Host of the live stream broadcast of the festival — a position he holds since 2020.The live stream broadcast is produced from multiple studios in New York, while correspondents appear in segments from Dallas. In 2024, Paradise Studios served as the primary studio location, located in Massapequa, New York, aligned with Harlem Film House as the secondary studio location, located in Harlem, New York.Shefik received the Proclamation at Paradise Studios during the live stream broadcast for the 50th Annual Harambee Festival, in conjunction with the 1st Annual Voices of Unity. The event in New York was inspired by the powerful spirit of the Harambee celebration in Dallas. Voices of Unity was presented by You're Our Unity, in partnership with the Multicultural Council of New York, as a gathering that highlighted the impact of collective effort and cultural pride.Shefik is the Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated, terrestrial radio show "Shefik presents Invocation" ( https://invocation.co ), as well as the internationally distributed video series of the same name. The radio show currently has a total of over 1 million dedicated listeners per month, and the combined multimedia platform has won over 40 industry awards since its inception on July 4, 2016 (Independence Day). Illustrious recording artists, actors, business executives, politicians, community leaders, members of royalty, dignitaries, and other special guests are invited to offer their own commentary on a given topic, as a supplement to Shefik's engaging mindset. Shefik uses this platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The content is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's various philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations.Shefik is a dutiful voice for the voiceless, and a strong advocate for a myriad of causes, such as Domestic Violence Awareness, Human Trafficking Awareness, Mental Health Awareness, Autism Awareness, and Women's Empowerment. Continuously, Shefik strides towards a strong commitment to significant Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, not only in his workplace, but also in his personal endeavors. Shefik has supported and amplified other organizations, such as UNICEF, YWCA, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Miss America Organization, Citizens Committee to Save Our Children, Munhu, Morgan Marie Michael Foundation, Bella Levy Foundation, and Broadway Sings for Pride.Earlier in 2024, Shefik was elevated to the rank of Knight, Grand Cross in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel ( https://royalhonors.org/order-michael-archangel ), for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The Order was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, being subjected to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan ( https://www.royalghassan.org ), which is in special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council. Shefik was also previously bestowed the rank of Grand Knight, Grand Cross, in the Royal Order of the Obeng II ( https://royalhousemim.org/armsorders_obeng ), as well as elevated to the rank of Kofo (Noble Warrior), Grand Cross in the Royal Order of the Golden Fire Dog ( https://royalhousemim.org/armsorders_goldenfiredog ), both subjected to the Royal House of Sefwi Obeng-Mim ( https://royalhousemim.org ).

