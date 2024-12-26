NEBRASKA, December 26 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Supplemental Update Regarding Governor Jim Pillen’s Condition and Recovery Following Horseback Riding Accident

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Governor’s office issued the following update regarding Governor Jim Pillen’s condition:

“Governor Pillen’s recovery at Nebraska Medicine has progressed well. There have been no new issues regarding the injuries to his kidney and lung, and his spleen continues to heal following the coil embolization procedure he underwent shortly after admission.

The Governor’s broken ribs are now the primary focus of his treatment. After careful consultation with his doctors, Gov. Pillen has elected to undergo a rib fixation procedure. The procedure – which was discussed by doctors at Monday’s news conference as a treatment possibility – involves stabilizing the broken ribs using metal plates. It will promote stronger long-term healing of the ribs, assist with pain management during the recovery process and reduce the odds of complications. Based on the Governor’s health profile and active lifestyle, his doctors consider him an ideal candidate for this procedure. Nebraska Medicine has emerged as a national leader in rib fixation operations.

The procedure is planned for later this afternoon and will take approximately four hours, after which the Governor is expected to remain in the hospital several more days for recovery and observation. Because Gov. Pillen will be under anesthesia, Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly will be acting Governor during the procedure, pursuant to the Nebraska Constitution.

Further information will be provided after the procedure is completed and Gov. Pillen has had an opportunity to consult with his physicians.

Gov. Pillen remains grateful for the exceptional care he is receiving by the team at Nebraska Medicine and thanks Nebraskans for their outpouring of support to him and his family during this time. He and First Lady Suzanne with a Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah to all.”