Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Conditions of Release Violation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5006649

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/25/24 0516 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Paul Bunyan Road, Brighton

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Cody Cerbeil

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/25/24 at approximately 0516 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Paul Bunyan Road in Brighton. Investigation showed that Cody Cerbeil assaulted a household member and also that he violated his conditions of release. Cerbeil was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Cerbeil was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility with a $2,500 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/24 1230 hours

COURT: Essex County Superior Court

BAIL: $2,500

MUGSHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881