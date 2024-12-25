Derby Barracks/ Domestic Assault/ Conditions of Release Violation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5006649
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/25/24 0516 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Paul Bunyan Road, Brighton
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Cody Cerbeil
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Vernon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/25/24 at approximately 0516 hours, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at a residence on Paul Bunyan Road in Brighton. Investigation showed that Cody Cerbeil assaulted a household member and also that he violated his conditions of release. Cerbeil was arrested and brought to the Derby Barracks for processing. Cerbeil was later brought to Northern State Correctional Facility with a $2,500 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/26/24 1230 hours
COURT: Essex County Superior Court
BAIL: $2,500
MUGSHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
