Traust Brewing Company to Host Viewing Party for Brian Big Country Conwell’s Documentary, The Rise of Sgt Big Country

Documentary Poster Brian "Big Country" Conwell Brian at a competition

This documentary isn’t just my story—it’s a message of hope for anyone who’s ever faced a challenge they thought they couldn’t overcome.” — Brian "Big Country" Conwell

MT HOLLY, NC, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark your calendars for an evening of inspiration and celebration! On March 15, 2025, Traust Brewing Company will host the premiere public viewing of The Rise of Big Country, a powerful documentary chronicling the extraordinary journey of Army veteran Brian "Big Country" Conwell. The event will take place at 128 S. Main St., Mount Holly, NC, from 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM.The Rise of Big Country shares Brian's incredible story of resilience, determination, and triumph over adversity. After losing a leg in a devastating accident while on active duty, Brian faced a battle with depression and suicidal thoughts. Determined to rewrite his story, he turned to fitness and found a new purpose: inspiring others to overcome their challenges and achieve greatness.Brian has since become a decorated para-athlete, winning 21 medals in wheelchair basketball, shot put, discus, and powerlifting. He proudly represented Team Army in the prestigious Warrior Games, demonstrating the power of perseverance and the human spirit.Brian’s inspiring journey has garnered national attention. He has been featured on the Brett Davis Podcast, SHIFT Magazine, and the Leaders and Learners Podcast with Tonya McKenzie. In 2024, he was honored with the Veteran’s Resilience Award at the Service and Sacrifice Gala in San Diego.“I want people to know that no matter what life throws at you, there’s always a way forward,” said Conwell.Event Details:What: Public Viewing of The Rise of Big CountryWhen: March 15, 2025, 4:00 PM - 10:00 PMWhere: Traust Brewing Company, 128 S. Main St., Mount Holly, NCThis is a free event, open to the public. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure seating and enjoy the warm, welcoming atmosphere of Traust Brewing Company.About Brian Big Country ConwellBrian "Big Country" Conwell is an Army veteran, para-athlete, motivational speaker, and entrepreneur. Through his athletic accomplishments, public appearances, and entrepreneurial ventures, Brian has inspired countless individuals to overcome adversity and find strength in their struggles.

Brian on the Leaders and Learners Podcast with Tonya McKenzie

