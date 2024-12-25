Wishing All Utahns a Very Merry Christmas

From AG Reyes and the entire AGO, we wish everyone in our great state a very Merry Christmas, and a happy holiday season!
Christmas is a fantastic time of year to celebrate, reflect, and help those in need. Christmas in Utah is particularly special. The bonds of family and community that are so important to our great state are only strengthened by holiday cheer.
Wherever you may be, we hope you are making memories and cherishing time with those closest to you. The Utah Attorney General’s Office will continue to stay vigilant throughout this season, ensuring Utahns a truly happy holiday.
Merry Christmas!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.