Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/21/25-4/25/25

April 28, 2025 The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. Monday, April 21 10:00 am: Staff meeting Location: St. George 11:30 am: Legislator meeting Location: St. George 2:00 pm: Meeting with Washington County Attorney Location: St. George 3:00 pm: Meeting with Washington County Commission Location: St. George 6:00 pm: George Washington Statue Unveiling Location: Washington City Tuesday, April 22 3:00 pm: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox and Legislative Leadership Location: Utah State Capitol Wednesday, April 23 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General 3:30 pm: Meeting with Governor’s Office Staff Location: Office of the Attorney General Thursday, April 24 8:00 am: “Justice Rising” Breakfast Location: Grand America Hotel Friday, April 25 12:00 pm: “America and the World: How Utah Wins” with Sen. John Curtis Location: Salt Lake City 3:00 pm: Staff meeting Location: Office of the Attorney General

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.