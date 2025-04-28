Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/21/25-4/25/25

The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned. 

Monday, April 21 

10:00 am: Staff meeting 

Location: St. George 

11:30 am: Legislator meeting 

Location: St. George 

2:00 pm: Meeting with Washington County Attorney 

Location: St. George 

3:00 pm: Meeting with Washington County Commission 

Location: St. George 

6:00 pm: George Washington Statue Unveiling  

Location: Washington City 

Tuesday, April 22 

3:00 pm: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox and Legislative Leadership 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

Wednesday, April 23 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

3:30 pm: Meeting with Governor’s Office Staff 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

Thursday, April 24 

8:00 am: “Justice Rising” Breakfast 

Location: Grand America Hotel 

Friday, April 25 

12:00 pm: “America and the World: How Utah Wins” with Sen. John Curtis 

Location: Salt Lake City 

3:00 pm: Staff meeting 

Location: Office of the Attorney General 

