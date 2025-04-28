Attorney General Derek Brown Releases Public Schedule 4/21/25-4/25/25
The Attorney General’s schedule is subject to frequent change and modification. For security reasons, travel for official business may not be disclosed until completion. Events labeled media access are open to media. Events labeled media availability are open to media and have a Q&A planned.
Monday, April 21
10:00 am: Staff meeting
Location: St. George
11:30 am: Legislator meeting
Location: St. George
2:00 pm: Meeting with Washington County Attorney
Location: St. George
3:00 pm: Meeting with Washington County Commission
Location: St. George
6:00 pm: George Washington Statue Unveiling
Location: Washington City
Tuesday, April 22
3:00 pm: Meeting with Governor Spencer Cox and Legislative Leadership
Location: Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, April 23
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
3:30 pm: Meeting with Governor’s Office Staff
Location: Office of the Attorney General
Thursday, April 24
8:00 am: “Justice Rising” Breakfast
Location: Grand America Hotel
Friday, April 25
12:00 pm: “America and the World: How Utah Wins” with Sen. John Curtis
Location: Salt Lake City
3:00 pm: Staff meeting
Location: Office of the Attorney General
